  1. Home
  2. News
  3. DU 2nd Merit List 2023 To Be Out Tomorrow, Check Round 2 Schedule Here

DU 2nd Merit List 2023 To Be Out Tomorrow, Check Round 2 Schedule Here

Delhi University will be releasing the round 2 allocation list tomorrow, August 10, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the UG admission allotment process can check the allocation result through the link available here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 9, 2023 09:48 IST
Delhi University 2nd Merit List 2023
Delhi University 2nd Merit List 2023

DU 2nd Admission List 2023: Delhi University will release the second merit list for undergraduate admissions tomorrow, August 10, 2023. The merit list will be available on the official website of the DU Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. Candidates who have applied for admission to the undergraduate programmes can visit the official website of Delhi University to check the allotment result.

Candidates eligible for admission to the undergraduate programmes at Delhi University can report to the colleges based on the allocation list released. It must be noted that the Delhi University 2nd merit list has been released for the colleges which have seats vacant in the undergraduate programmes under various categories after the admissions under the first merit list. 

DU 2nd allocation list will be available on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the DU 2nd merit list 2023.

DU UG Admission 2023 Schedule

Particulars

Date

CSAS 2nd Allocation List

August 10 , 2023

Candidates to accept the allocated seats

August 10 to August 13, 2023

Colleges to verify the seat

August 10 to 14, 2023

Last date to pay the fee

August 15, 2023

Delhi University has released a schedule for three allocation rounds. In case of remaining vacant seats after the third admission round, the schedule for further seat allocation rounds will be released by the university. Candidates yet to get an allotment can keep visiting the official website of Delhi University for further admission-related details. 

Also Read: DU UG Admission 2023: 87% Seats Filled After First Round, 2nd Allotment on August 10
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023