HBSE Compartment Result 2026: BSEH Haryana Released Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result; Download Marksheet at bseh.org.in

The Haryana Board of School Education, BSEH, has officially declared the Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exam results. Students who appeared for these re-examinations can now access and download their provisional marksheets directly from the official board website at bseh.org.in. Students can check their results online on official website. Candidates need to enter their Roll Number and Date of Birth or registration details as mentioned on their admit card to access their scorecards. The online result on the website is temporary. The official original marksheets will be distributed to respective schools shortly, students can collect it from schools.

HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2026 Date

Students can check the HBSE 10th and 12th compartment result 2026 details below.