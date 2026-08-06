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HBSE Compartment Result 2026: BSEH Haryana Released Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result; Download Marksheet at bseh.org.in

Anisha Mishra
By Anisha Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 6, 2026, 19:13 IST

The Haryana Board of School Education, HBSE, has released the results for the Senior Secondary, Secondary compartment result on its official website. Students can download their scorecard online using their roll number details.

HBSE Compartment Result 2026: BSEH Haryana Released Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result; Download Marksheet at bseh.org.in
HBSE Compartment Result 2026: BSEH Haryana Released Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result; Download Marksheet at bseh.org.in
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The Haryana Board of School Education, BSEH, has officially declared the Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exam results. Students who appeared for these re-examinations can now access and download their provisional marksheets directly from the official board website at bseh.org.in. Students can check their results online on official website. Candidates need to enter their Roll Number and Date of Birth or registration details as mentioned on their admit card to access their scorecards. The online result on the website is temporary. The official original marksheets will be distributed to respective schools shortly, students can collect it from schools.

HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2026 Date

Students can check the HBSE 10th and 12th compartment result 2026 details below.

Exam Name

Result Date

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2026

Any Time Soon

HBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026

Any Time Soon

Exam Date

9 Jul - 18 Jul

Check: HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2026 Direct Link

Step-by-Step Guide to Download Result PDF

  • Visit the official website of Haryana Board bseh.org.in.
  • Click on the result link for "HBSE Class 10th Compartment Result" or "HBSE Class 12th Compartment Result".
  • Enter your Roll Number along with your Date of Birth or Security Captcha.
  • Click on "Search Result" to display the scorecard. Download and save the PDF file or take a printout for future reference.
Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Executive - Editorial

Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.

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First Published: Aug 6, 2026, 19:11 IST

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