IIMC Seat Allotment Result 2023 Out for Round 1 at iimc.admissions.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

IIMC Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has declared the IIMC round 1 seat allotment result 2023 in online mode. Those candidates who have registered and applied for the seat allocation process can check and download their results by entering the necessary login details through the official website - iimc.admissions.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the IIMC PG counselling round 1 results 2023 has been released for all the PG diploma courses. The online willingness (freeze/float) option submission, document upload, seat acceptance, fee payment or any response by the candidates to the query can be done between August 14 and 18, 2023. The document verification process by IIMC for round 1 counselling will be held from August 14 to 18, 2023.

To get the seat allotment result, candidates are required to enter the necessary login credentials such as CUET PG roll number, password and security pin in the login window. They can click on the direct link mentioned below to download the seat allocation result online.

IIMC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to download the IIMC PG seat allotment result 2023 for round 1 online?

Candidates can go through the steps that are given below to check and download the seat allocation results 2023 for PG programmes.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIMC counselling - iimc.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the seat allotment result 2023

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required login details as asked

Step 5: The IIMC PG seat allotment result 2023 for round 1 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it and download it for future use

