IIT Delhi Launches Online Data Science, AI Programme For Working Professionals, Begins November 14
An Online Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been introduced by IIT Delhi for 2026-2027 for professionals looking to enhance their skills in the rapidly growing field The course will begin on November 14 and last for eight-months. Three-hour live online sessions will be conducted every Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm, making it suitable for those balancing full-time jobs.
The programme, launched under Continuing Education Programme (CEP) will cover fundamentals and real-world applications of artificial intelligence including machine learning, data science, MLOps and AI model deployment. Participants will also receive hands-on training using industry tools, including TensorFlow, Docker and Google Colab.
75 Hours of Live Classes, Three Hours Every Sunday
The programme includes three-hour live online sessions every Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm over a period of eight months. Participants will attend 75 hours of live lectures along with 40 hours of practical tutorials. The course is scheduled to conclude on July 10, 2027.
Case Studies Across Multiple Industries
The curriculum is designed to provide participants with a broader understanding of AI through case studies from sectors such as healthcare, finance, VLSI, and e-commerce. These examples will help learners understand how artificial intelligence is being applied to solve real-world challenges across different industries.
IIT Delhi Data Science, AI Course Direct Link To Apply
Eligibility
Candidates with a graduation degree or a three-year diploma (10+2+3) from a recognised institution are eligible to apply. Candidates from Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Physics, and related academic backgrounds will be given higher preference to take admission into the course.
Capstone Project
Along with the coursework, participants will work on a capstone project that focuses on solving a real-world problem using the concepts learned during the programme. On successfully meeting the programme requirements, learners will be awarded an e-certificate by the Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi, recognising their completion of the course.
An Online Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been introduced by IIT Delhi for 2026-2027 for professionals looking to enhance their skills in the rapidly growing field The course will begin on November 14 and last for eight-months. Three-hour live online sessions will be conducted every Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm, making it suitable for those balancing full-time jobs.
The programme, launched under Continuing Education Programme (CEP) will cover fundamentals and real-world applications of artificial intelligence including machine learning, data science, MLOps and AI model deployment. Participants will also receive hands-on training using industry tools, including TensorFlow, Docker and Google Colab.
75 Hours of Live Classes, Three Hours Every Sunday
The programme includes three-hour live online sessions every Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm over a period of eight months. Participants will attend 75 hours of live lectures along with 40 hours of practical tutorials. The course is scheduled to conclude on July 10, 2027.
Case Studies Across Multiple Industries
The curriculum is designed to provide participants with a broader understanding of AI through case studies from sectors such as healthcare, finance, VLSI, and e-commerce. These examples will help learners understand how artificial intelligence is being applied to solve real-world challenges across different industries.
IIT Delhi Data Science, AI Course Direct Link To Apply
Eligibility
Candidates with a graduation degree or a three-year diploma (10+2+3) from a recognised institution are eligible to apply. Candidates from Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Physics, and related academic backgrounds will be given higher preference to take admission into the course.
Capstone Project
Along with the coursework, participants will work on a capstone project that focuses on solving a real-world problem using the concepts learned during the programme. On successfully meeting the programme requirements, learners will be awarded an e-certificate by the Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi, recognising their completion of the course.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.