IIT Delhi Launches Online Data Science, AI Programme For Working Professionals, Begins November 14

An Online Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been introduced by IIT Delhi for 2026-2027 for professionals looking to enhance their skills in the rapidly growing field The course will begin on November 14 and last for eight-months. Three-hour live online sessions will be conducted every Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm, making it suitable for those balancing full-time jobs.

The programme, launched under Continuing Education Programme (CEP) will cover fundamentals and real-world applications of artificial intelligence including machine learning, data science, MLOps and AI model deployment. Participants will also receive hands-on training using industry tools, including TensorFlow, Docker and Google Colab.

75 Hours of Live Classes, Three Hours Every Sunday

The programme includes three-hour live online sessions every Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm over a period of eight months. Participants will attend 75 hours of live lectures along with 40 hours of practical tutorials. The course is scheduled to conclude on July 10, 2027.

Case Studies Across Multiple Industries

The curriculum is designed to provide participants with a broader understanding of AI through case studies from sectors such as healthcare, finance, VLSI, and e-commerce. These examples will help learners understand how artificial intelligence is being applied to solve real-world challenges across different industries.

IIT Delhi Data Science, AI Course Direct Link To Apply

Eligibility

Candidates with a graduation degree or a three-year diploma (10+2+3) from a recognised institution are eligible to apply. Candidates from Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Physics, and related academic backgrounds will be given higher preference to take admission into the course.

Capstone Project

Along with the coursework, participants will work on a capstone project that focuses on solving a real-world problem using the concepts learned during the programme. On successfully meeting the programme requirements, learners will be awarded an e-certificate by the Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi, recognising their completion of the course.





IIT Delhi Launches Online Data Science, AI Programme For Working Professionals, Begins November 14