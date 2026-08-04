IMD Rainfall Forecast: Heavy Rain Predicted in These States Today; Check Complete Weather Alert, School Closure Updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across several parts of the country, with isolated heavy to very heavy showers expected in parts of North, Northeast, West and South India. The active southwest monsoon continues to influence weather conditions, prompting authorities to monitor flood-prone and landslide-prone regions closely.

States such as Uttarakhand, Kerala, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and parts of Northeast India are likely to witness significant rainfall over the next 24 hours.

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IMD Rainfall Forecast: States Likely to Receive Heavy Rain

According to the latest IMD forecast, heavy rainfall is expected in the following states: