IMD Rainfall Forecast: Heavy Rain Predicted in These States Today; Check Complete Weather Alert, School Closure Updates
IMD has forecast heavy rainfall across several states, including Uttarakhand, Kerala, Assam, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh. Check the latest IMD weather update and state-wise rain alert.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across several parts of the country, with isolated heavy to very heavy showers expected in parts of North, Northeast, West and South India. The active southwest monsoon continues to influence weather conditions, prompting authorities to monitor flood-prone and landslide-prone regions closely.
States such as Uttarakhand, Kerala, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and parts of Northeast India are likely to witness significant rainfall over the next 24 hours.
Check: School Holiday on August 5, 2026: Check State-wise Update
IMD Rainfall Forecast: States Likely to Receive Heavy Rain
According to the latest IMD forecast, heavy rainfall is expected in the following states:
- Delhi: IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, warning for light to moderate rain, gusty winds, and thunderstorms during active monsoon conditions till August 5, 2026.
- Uttarakhand: Dehradun, Nainital, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal and nearby hilly districts may receive heavy rainfall, increasing the risk of landslides and road disruptions.
- Himachal Pradesh: Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely across several districts, especially in the hill regions.
- Kerala: Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers is expected as the southwest monsoon remains active.
- Assam: Heavy rainfall is likely in several districts, with authorities keeping a close watch on river levels and low-lying areas.
- Maharashtra: Konkan, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and the Ghat regions are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall.
- Goa: Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places.
- Gujarat: South Gujarat and adjoining regions may witness intense rain spells.
- Odisha: Coastal and interior districts are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall.
- Chhattisgarh: Thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall are expected in several districts.
- Northeastern States: Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may also witness widespread rainfall.
Delhi-NCR Weather Update
The IMD has forecast cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall over Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. While heavy rainfall is not expected across the entire region, isolated areas may experience brief but intense showers, leading to traffic congestion and waterlogging.
School Holiday Tomorrow (August 5, 2026): State-wise Rainfall Alert and School Closure Possibility
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State/UT
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IMD Rainfall Forecast
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School Holiday Status (August 5, 2026)
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Uttarakhand (Dehradun, Nainital, Tehri, Pauri)
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Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places
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No statewide holiday announced; district authorities may declare a holiday if conditions worsen.
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Kerala
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Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers
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No statewide holiday; district collectors may announce closures in affected districts.
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Assam
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Heavy rainfall likely in several districts
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No statewide holiday; district-level decisions may be taken depending on flooding and weather conditions.
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Himachal Pradesh
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Heavy rainfall in hill districts
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Schools are expected to remain open unless local authorities issue an advisory.
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Delhi-NCR
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Light to moderate rain with isolated heavy spells
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Schools expected to function normally; no holiday announced.
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Maharashtra (Konkan & Ghat Regions)
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Moderate to heavy rainfall
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No statewide holiday; local administration may issue advisories if required.
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Gujarat
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Heavy rainfall in South Gujarat and adjoining areas
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Schools are likely to remain open unless district authorities announce otherwise.
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Goa
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Heavy rainfall at isolated places
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No official school holiday was announced.
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Odisha
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Moderate to heavy rainfall
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Schools expected to remain open; district advisories may be issued if needed.
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Chhattisgarh
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Rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms
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No holiday was announced.
Note: As of now, no state government has announced a blanket school holiday for August 5, 2026. Any closure due to heavy rainfall will be decided by the respective district administration based on local weather conditions, safety concerns, and IMD alerts.
Why Is It Raining So Much?
Meteorologists attribute the ongoing rainfall to the active southwest monsoon, supported by favourable atmospheric conditions and monsoon trough activity. These weather systems continue to bring moisture over large parts of the country, resulting in frequent rain spells.
Impact on Schools and Daily Life
Continuous rainfall may disrupt transportation, cause waterlogging, and affect normal life in several districts. Local administrations may take decisions regarding school closures, traffic diversions, or emergency measures depending on the severity of weather conditions.
Parents and students are advised to follow official announcements from their respective district authorities regarding any changes to school schedules.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.