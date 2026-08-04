School Holiday Today, August 5, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed in Dehradun, Kerala, Assam? Check IMD Rain Alert and State-wise Updates

School Holiday TodayAugust 5, 2026: Check whether schools are likely to remain closed in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Assam, Delhi-NCR and other states based on the latest IMD weather forecast and district advisories.

School Holiday Today: Heavy rainfall continues to affect many parts of the country; parents and students are waiting for updates on School Holiday Today (August 5, 2026). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall in many states. Increasing the possibility of district-level school closures depending on local weather conditions. While no nationwide holiday has been announced, district administrations are closely monitoring the situation and may issue last-minute orders if rainfall is severe or waterlogging disrupts normal life. School Holiday Today: Dehradun and Uttarakhand Under Watch Dehradun and many districts of Uttarakhand are witnessing continuous rainfall over the past few days. The IMD has forecast more rainfall over the hill state, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in remote areas.

Considering the risk of landslides, overflowing rivers and road blockages, district administrations may announce school holidays in affected districts if weather conditions worsen. Students and parents in Dehradun, Nainital, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal and nearby districts are advised to keep checking official notifications from the district administration. Kerala School Holiday Today? Kerala continues to receive widespread rainfall under active southwest monsoon. Many districts have experienced heavy showers along with waterlogging and rising river levels. If the IMD issues Orange or Red Alerts and local authorities assess the situation as unsafe for students. District collectors can declare school holidays in affected districts. Any decision will be announced separately by the concerned district administration.

Assam Schools May Also Face Weather-Related Closures Assam has also been experiencing irregular heavy rainfall in many regions. Low-lying areas remain vulnerable to flooding, while some districts continue to monitor river levels. Authorities may suspend physical classes in affected districts if heavy rainfall disrupts transportation or creates safety concerns for students. Delhi-NCR Weather Update Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are expected to witness cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall in parts of the region. While widespread school closures are not expected at present, localised waterlogging and traffic congestion during morning hours cannot be ruled out. Schools are likely to function normally unless an official advisory is issued by the respective district administration.

Other States Under Rain Watch Apart from Uttarakhand, Kerala and Assam, rainfall activity is expected over several other states, including: Himachal Pradesh

Jammu & Kashmir

Punjab

Haryana

Uttar Pradesh (isolated districts)

Bihar

West Bengal

Odisha

Chhattisgarh

Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra (Konkan and Ghat areas)

Goa

Gujarat

Northeastern states Local administrations in these regions may take precautionary decisions if heavy rainfall affects normal life. IMD Weather Forecast According to the IMD, active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over parts of North, Northeast and South India. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated locations, prompting authorities to remain on alert. Students travelling through flood-prone, hilly or landslide-prone areas should exercise caution and follow instructions issued by local authorities.