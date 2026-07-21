India Wins 4 Gold Medals at the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad, IChO, 2026

At the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad 2026 which was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from July 10, 2026 to July 19, 2026. India has recorded its best performance for the first time. All four participants of the National team has won the gold medals. According to the Ministry of Education, MoE, India finished joint first in the country wise medal tally, sharing the top place with China, Vietnam and Individuals Participants from Group B from Russia. This latest edition was the largest in the history of the olympiad featuring 363 students representing 93 countries.

This 58th ICO featured theoretical and practical exams to check advanced understanding of chemistry. Including topics like reaction kinetics, porous framework materials, nitrogen fixation, catalytic reduction of atmospheric carbon dioxide, cyclocarbons, stereochemistry and phosphoesters. While the practical area was examined on the basis of lab based activities and analysis and techniques.

India's Performance Over the Years

This was India's 27th appearance at the International Chemistry Olympiad. There have been upward trends over the past 10 years for appearance at the olympiad. The gold medals have been increased to 43 per cent of total and in silver 53 percent during this year.

The MoE has recognised the support from the funding provided by the Department of Atomic Energy, Department of science and technology and the MoE and the contribution from the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, HBCSE, Chemistry Olympiad Cell, external mentors, the National Steering Committee on Science Olympiads, and various teacher organisations in preparing the Indian Team