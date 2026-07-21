India Wins 4 Gold Medals at the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad, IChO, 2026
India wins 4 gold medals and creates history at the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad, IChO, 2026. Check the winners name, achievement and their state.
At the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad 2026 which was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from July 10, 2026 to July 19, 2026. India has recorded its best performance for the first time. All four participants of the National team has won the gold medals. According to the Ministry of Education, MoE, India finished joint first in the country wise medal tally, sharing the top place with China, Vietnam and Individuals Participants from Group B from Russia. This latest edition was the largest in the history of the olympiad featuring 363 students representing 93 countries.
Indian Students Win Gold Medals
The four students who represented India and secured gold medals are:
|
Student
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Area
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Medal
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Debadatta Priyadarshi
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Bhubaneswar, Odisha
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Gold
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Harshit Singla
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Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab
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Gold
|
Kabeer Chillar
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Delhi
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Gold
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Sandeep Kuchi
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Hyderabad, Telangana
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Gold
This 58th ICO featured theoretical and practical exams to check advanced understanding of chemistry. Including topics like reaction kinetics, porous framework materials, nitrogen fixation, catalytic reduction of atmospheric carbon dioxide, cyclocarbons, stereochemistry and phosphoesters. While the practical area was examined on the basis of lab based activities and analysis and techniques.
India's Performance Over the Years
This was India's 27th appearance at the International Chemistry Olympiad. There have been upward trends over the past 10 years for appearance at the olympiad. The gold medals have been increased to 43 per cent of total and in silver 53 percent during this year.
The MoE has recognised the support from the funding provided by the Department of Atomic Energy, Department of science and technology and the MoE and the contribution from the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, HBCSE, Chemistry Olympiad Cell, external mentors, the National Steering Committee on Science Olympiads, and various teacher organisations in preparing the Indian Team
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.