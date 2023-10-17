JK Schools Closed in Ramban District Due to Heavy Rains, NH-44 Blocked in Jammu and Kashmir

  1. Home
J&K Schools Closed: Due to the continuous and heavy rainfall in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, the local schools have been temporarily closed for the safety of students and staff. Check details here 

Oct 17, 2023
J&K Schools Closed: In view of continuous rains since yesterday, all government and private schools up to the higher secondary level in Ramban will remain closed today. However, exams, if any, will be held as per the notified date. The India Meteorological Department has predicted isolated heavy rain with the possibility of lightning and thunderstorms in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir for October 17, 2023. 

The Deputy Commissioner of Ramban, Mussarat Zia, shared on social media platform X that the continuous heavy rains have resulted in the closure of National Highway - 44. She advised people to refrain from travelling on this route today.

All schools closed in J&K Ramban district 

The Deputy Commissioner of Ramban also informed that, "In view of continuous rains since yesterday, all Government and Private schools up to Hr. Sec level in District Ramban shall remain closed today. However, exams, if any, shall be held as per the notified date."

Jammu National Highway 44 Blocked 

"NH-44 blocked at Cafeteria Morh, near Ramban due to incessant rains. People are advised to check TCUs for updates and avoid travelling today," Deputy Commissioner posted on X.  Check tweet below: 

Odisha Schools Closed for Dussehra from Oct 20 to 29 

The state government has announced the closure of schools from October 20 to 29, 2023 Dussehra. Parents and students can get in touch with the school authorities regarding closure and reopening. The Directorate of Secondary Education and the Directorate of Elementary Education issued a notice stating Odisha school closure from October 20 to 29, 2023 for Durga Puja. Schools will now reopen on October 30, 2023. 

UP Schools To Close in 35 Districts

On October 28 and 29, 2023, schools across 35 districts of Uttar Pradesh will remain closed for the conduction of the UPPSC PET exam. To ensure the smooth conduction of the examination, the state government has issued a directive stating that no other examinations will be scheduled on the specified dates.  

