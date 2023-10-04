  1. Home
School Holidays in October 2023: Know When Schools Will Be Closed, Check Upcoming Events List Here

School Holidays in October 2023: Students will be getting holidays on various upcoming occasions such as the Dussehra, Maha Panchami, Bijaya Dashami, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti etc. Check the complete list of holidays in October here.

Updated: Oct 4, 2023 12:43 IST
Schools to Remain Closed for Dussehra, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
School Holidays in October 2023: School holidays exhibit significant variation depending on the country, region, and specific educational institution. The school holidays in October are typically aligned with the academic calendar and may encompass various intervals throughout the year. 

With Durga Puja, Maha Panchami, and Bijaya Dashami around the corner students are eagerly awaiting the festivities celebration and school holiday break. It must be noted that the holiday dates and duration may differ from state to state. 

National School Holidays in October 2023 

In India, educational institutions are affiliated with various boards, such as state education boards, CBSE and ICSE. While students eagerly await their summer and winter breaks each year, there are also many other school holidays dispersed throughout the academic calendar. National holidays hold universal observance across all Indian schools, and in addition, other common holidays are followed as per directives from the Central government. 

School Holidays List in October 2023 

Here, students can check the forthcoming October school holidays that have been compiled in the table below. However, the holiday schedule may differ from state to state. 

Dates

Days

Name

October 1, 2023 

Sunday

Weekend

October 2, 2023

Monday

Gandhi Jayanti

October 7 and 8, 2023

Saturday, Sunday

Weekend

October 14 and 15, 2023

Saturday, Sunday

Weekend

October 23, 2023

Monday

Maha Navmi

October 24, 2023

Tuesday

Dusshehra/Vijaya Dashami

October 28, 2023

Saturday

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

October 29, 2023

Sunday

Weekend

Dussehra Holidays in October 2023 

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, culminates the nine-day-long Navratri festival. In 2023, India will celebrate Dussehra on October 24th (Tuesday). Vijayadashami or Dussehra is a public holiday and schools and businesses are closed. This day also signifies the commencement of preparations for Diwali in 2023, which will be celebrated 20 days after Dussehra. Check complete 10th days Dussehra date here: 

Dates

Days

Name

October 20, 2023

Friday

First day of Durga Puja

October 21, 2023

Saturday

Maha Saptami

October 22, 3023

Sunday

Maha Ashtami

October 23, 2023

Monday

Maha Navmi

October 24, 2023

Tuesday

Dusshehra/Vijaya Dashami

