School Holidays in October 2023: Know When Schools Will Be Closed, Check Upcoming Events List Here

School Holidays in October 2023: School holidays exhibit significant variation depending on the country, region, and specific educational institution. The school holidays in October are typically aligned with the academic calendar and may encompass various intervals throughout the year.
With Durga Puja, Maha Panchami, and Bijaya Dashami around the corner students are eagerly awaiting the festivities celebration and school holiday break. It must be noted that the holiday dates and duration may differ from state to state.
National School Holidays in October 2023
In India, educational institutions are affiliated with various boards, such as state education boards, CBSE and ICSE. While students eagerly await their summer and winter breaks each year, there are also many other school holidays dispersed throughout the academic calendar. National holidays hold universal observance across all Indian schools, and in addition, other common holidays are followed as per directives from the Central government.
School Holidays List in October 2023
Here, students can check the forthcoming October school holidays that have been compiled in the table below. However, the holiday schedule may differ from state to state.
|
Dates
|
Days
|
Name
|
October 1, 2023
|
Sunday
|
Weekend
|
October 2, 2023
|
Monday
|
Gandhi Jayanti
|
October 7 and 8, 2023
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Weekend
|
October 14 and 15, 2023
|
Saturday, Sunday
|
Weekend
|
October 23, 2023
|
Monday
|
Maha Navmi
|
October 24, 2023
|
Tuesday
|
Dusshehra/Vijaya Dashami
|
October 28, 2023
|
Saturday
|
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
|
October 29, 2023
|
Sunday
|
Weekend
Dussehra Holidays in October 2023
Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, culminates the nine-day-long Navratri festival. In 2023, India will celebrate Dussehra on October 24th (Tuesday). Vijayadashami or Dussehra is a public holiday and schools and businesses are closed. This day also signifies the commencement of preparations for Diwali in 2023, which will be celebrated 20 days after Dussehra. Check complete 10th days Dussehra date here:
|
Dates
|
Days
|
Name
|
October 20, 2023
|
Friday
|
First day of Durga Puja
|
October 21, 2023
|
Saturday
|
Maha Saptami
|
October 22, 3023
|
Sunday
|
Maha Ashtami
|
October 23, 2023
|
Monday
|
Maha Navmi
|
October 24, 2023
|
Tuesday
|
Dusshehra/Vijaya Dashami
