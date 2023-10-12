UP Schools Closed for UPPSC PET Exam in 35 Districts, Check Dates Here

Schools Closed in UP: For the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) exam, it has been decided that schools in 35 districts of Uttar Pradesh will remain closed. This decision has been taken to facilitate the smooth administration of the examination. The UPPSC PET 2023 is scheduled to be held on October 28 and 29. As per reports, over 20 lakh candidates will be appearing for the government entrance exam.

Schools Closed For Smooth Conduction of UPPSC PET

To ensure the smooth conduction of the examination, the state government has issued a directive stating that no other examinations will be scheduled on the specified dates. Additionally, schools situated in the 35 districts have received official orders to temporarily suspend their regular operations.

This precautionary measure is in recognition of the fact that some of these schools might serve as designated examination centres for the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023. This decision aims to minimise any disruptions and create a conducive environment for the candidates taking the examination.

Noida Schools To Shut Down Over Violations of Education Laws

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has ordered the immediate closure of 14 schools, following allegations that they were operating without official recognition. Most of these schools, including students enrolled up to class 12, are located in villages around Noida. According to the department, seven of these schools are located in Harola, four in Jalpura, and one each in Shahdara, Mangrauli and Chhijarsi. These schools on average have around 150 students enrolled.

Telangana Schools to Remain Closed for 13 Days

Telangana schools and colleges will remain closed for more than 10 days on the occasion of Dasara 2023. The state government has announced the shutdown of government and private schools, colleges, banks, and other organisations. Apart from this, the intermediate colleges in Telangana shall remain closed from October 19 to 25, 2023.

