Noida Schools To Shut Down Over Alleged Violations of Education Laws, Check Details Here

Noida Schools Closing Updates: The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration issued a directive for the immediate closure of 14 schools, following allegations that they were operating without official recognition. Most of these schools, with students enrolled up to class 12, are located in villages around Noida.

A survey of schools was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh government to find out if any institutes were operating in violation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. As per the law, it is mandatory for any entity involved in imparting formal education to be recognised by state authorities.

14 Schools Face Consequences for Legal Violations

District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh said, "During the survey in the district, 14 such schools were found to be in violation of the law and today, an order has been issued for them to shut operations with immediate effect. They were found running classes illegally and without having any recognition from authorities." He also added, "There have been serious lapses on the part of one school and I have issued directions to my department to ensure that an FIR is lodged against it by the police and legal action taken against it."

Strict Measures Taken Against Law-Violating Schools

According to the department, seven of these schools are located in Harola, four in Jalpura, and one each in Shahdara, Mangrauli and Chhijarsi. The officer warned of strict action against educational institutions operating in violation of laws. These schools on average have around 150 students enrolled.

In the Gautam Buddh Nagar district, which encompasses Noida and Greater Noida, there are more than 2,000 accredited schools, including those affiliated with the CBSE, ICSE, and Uttar Pradesh Boards.

Also Read: Dussehra 2023 Holidays Telangana Live Updates: Telangana Schools to Remain Closed for 13 Days, Know the Dates Here