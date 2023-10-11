Dussehra 2023 Holidays Telangana Live Updates: Telangana Schools to Remain Closed for 13 Days, Know the Dates Here

Dussehra Holidays 2023: Telangana Schools and Colleges will remain closed for more than 10 days due to Dasara Holidays 2023. The state government has announced the shutdown of government and private schools, colleges, banks, and other organisations as Dasara is one of the important occasions in Telangana.

Apart from this, the intermediate colleges in Telangana shall remain closed from October 19 to 25, 2023. As per the academic calendar 2023-24, the Telangana Holidays 2023 shall commence on October 14 and continue till October 25, 2023. Parents and students can get in touch with the school authorities regarding reopening. Check out the latest updates on TS School Dussehra Holidays 2023.

Telangana Dasara Holidays 2023- Official Notice (Click Here)

