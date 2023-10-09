Telangana Colleges To Remain Closed From October 19 to 25, Check Official Notice Here

Telangana Schools, Colleges Closed: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has ordered all the principals/management of junior colleges to close junior colleges from October 19 to 25, 2023 (including both days), whereas the junior colleges will be reopened on October 26, 2023. As per the official notice, all the District Intermediate Education Officers are requested to give wide publicity in their jurisdiction to see that all the Junior College Management should adhere to the same schedule.

Check the official notice below

School Holidays in October 2023

The timing and duration of school holidays vary significantly based on the country, region, and individual educational institution. As per the recent updates, the State Education Department issued an official notice stating all the government and private schools and colleges in Sikkim will remain closed till October 15, 2023. The decision has been taken in view of students’ health as the state is witnessing cold and harsh weather.

With Durga Puja, Maha Panchami, and Bijaya Dashami around the corner, students eagerly await the festivities celebration and school holiday break. It must be noted that the holiday dates and duration may differ from state to state.

Telangana Inter First Year Admissions 2023

As per the recent updates, the TSBIE board will close the registration process for admission into 1st year of the Intermediate programme today: October 9, 2023, in online mode. Candidates interested in applying and who have not registered yet can fill out the registration form through the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

