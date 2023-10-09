TS Inter 1st Year Admission 2023: TSBIE To Close Registration Window Today, Apply Soon at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter 1st Year Admission 2023: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will close the registration window for the first year Intermediate programme 2023-24 today: October 9. Candidates can apply for TS Inter first year admission in private junior college online at these websites: acadtsbie.cgg.gov.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The board has said it will not extend the last date of admission first year Intermediate programme 2023-24 any further.

The board has also directed the principals to take necessary action to admit the candidates into Intermediate first year until the last date. They have to pay Rs 1,000 as a late fee to apply for admission. However, those applying for government sector colleges will not have to pay any late fee for admission to the course.

How to apply for TS Inter First Year Admission 2023?

Parents and students can check and apply in the junior colleges in the state on the official website: acadtsbie.cgg.gov.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to register for Telangana Inter 1st year admission:

Step 1: Go to the official website: acadtsbie.cgg.gov.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the intermediate first-year admission link

Step 3: Select the Mandal and district in which the applicant will be enrolled

Step 4: The list of colleges will appear on the screen

Step 5: Select the preferred college from the list

Step 6: Now, fill up the application form, upload the specified documents and pay the fees

Step 7: Submit it and take a printout for future references

TS Iner Result 2023

In 2023, 61.68% of students passed the TSBIE Inter board exam. A total of 4,33,082 students had appeared for the exam. As many as 2,72,208 first-year regular students and 25,553 vocational students passed the exams. All those who passed in the exam can apply for admission to 1st year in private and government colleges.

