NEET UG 2024 Syllabus Revised; Check Physics, Chemistry, Biology Topics PDF Here

NEET UG 2024: NMC has released the revised syllabus of NEET UG for the exam to be held in 2023. The revised NEET UG syllabus has been uploaded on the NMC website: nmc.org.in, after approval from the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB). Download the revised pdf here

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 8, 2023 13:40 IST
NEET UG 2024 Syllabus: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) syllabus 2024 at the official website: nmc.org.in. The NEET UG syllabus 2024 has been finalised by the Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of NMC. However, the NEET UG 2024 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). 

NMC stated that, “The same has been uploaded on NMC’s website for the reference of the public at large. The stakeholders are advised to refer to the updated syllabus for NEET (UG)-2024 for the preparation of the study material and for preparation of NEET (UG) examinations for the academic session 2024-25.”

As per the exam dates announced, the NEET UG 2024 will be conducted on May 5. Although the exam date has been announced, the NTA registration dates have not been announced yet. NEET is the only exam in the country to admit students to UG medical courses including MBBS and BDS programmes. 

NEET Syllabus 2024 Topic Wise PDF - Direct Link (Available Now)

NEET UG Syllabus PDF 2024 

Candidates can check below the NEET syllabus PDF for Chemistry, Physics and Biology below: 

Subjects 

PDF Link 

NEET Chemistry Syllabus PDF 

Download Here 

NEET Biology Syllabus PDF 

Download Here 

NEET Physics Syllabus PDF 

Download Here 

Will NEET Syllabus Change in 2024? 

Many candidates have been asking “will NEET syllabus change in 2024”, answering this NMC has released the revised NEET Chemistry, Physics, and Biology topics. Here, they can check the NEET UG syllabus 2024 pdf download list as well as few topics from where questions will be asked in the medical entrance exam: 

NEET UG 2024 Physics Syllabus Topics 

The NEET question paper is usually based on the Class 11 and 12 topics.

Physics Topics 

Physics and measurement

Electrostatics

Kinematics

Current electricity

Laws of motion

Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

Work, energy and power

Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

Rotational motion

Electromagnetic Waves

Gravitation

Optics

Properties of solids and liquids

Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation

Thermodynamics

Atoms and Nuclei

Kinetic theory of gases

Electronic Devices

Oscillation and waves

Experimental Skills

NEET UG 2024 Biology Syllabus PDF

As per the exam pattern, NEET ug question paper will have two sections: Section A will consist of 35 questions and Section B will have 15 questions, out of which candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions. Check some topics from Biology below:

Biology Topics 

Diversity in living world

Reproduction

Structural organisation in animals and plants

Genetics and evolution

Cell structure and function

Biology and Human Welfare

Plant Physiology

Biotechnology and its applications

Human Physiology

Ecology and Environment

NEET UG 2024 Chemistry Syllabus

Candidates can check the NEET UG 2024 syllabus on the official website: nmc.org.in. The commission has said that the NEET UG syllabus has been uploaded on the website for reference and to prepare the study material. Check topics from Chemistry here: 

Chemistry Topics 

Physical chemistry

Inorganic chemistry

Organic chemistry

Some basic concepts in chemistry

Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

Purification and characterisation of organic compounds

Atomic structure

p- Block Elements

Some basic principles of organic chemistry

Chemical bonding and molecular structure

d and f Block Elements

Hydrocarbons

Chemical thermodynamics

Coordination Compounds

Organic compounds containing halogens

Solutions

  

Organic compounds containing oxygen

Equilibrium

  

Organic compounds containing nitrogen

Redox Reactions and electrochemistry

  

Biomolecules

Chemical kinetics

  

Principles related to practical chemistry

Also Read: NEET UG Exam 2024 Date Announced, Registration To Begin Soon, Check List of Documents Required
