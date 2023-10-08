NEET UG 2024 Syllabus Revised; Check Physics, Chemistry, Biology Topics PDF Here

NEET UG 2024 Syllabus: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) syllabus 2024 at the official website: nmc.org.in. The NEET UG syllabus 2024 has been finalised by the Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of NMC. However, the NEET UG 2024 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

NMC stated that, “The same has been uploaded on NMC’s website for the reference of the public at large. The stakeholders are advised to refer to the updated syllabus for NEET (UG)-2024 for the preparation of the study material and for preparation of NEET (UG) examinations for the academic session 2024-25.”

As per the exam dates announced, the NEET UG 2024 will be conducted on May 5. Although the exam date has been announced, the NTA registration dates have not been announced yet. NEET is the only exam in the country to admit students to UG medical courses including MBBS and BDS programmes.

NEET UG Syllabus PDF 2024

Candidates can check below the NEET syllabus PDF for Chemistry, Physics and Biology below:

Subjects PDF Link NEET Chemistry Syllabus PDF Download Here NEET Biology Syllabus PDF Download Here NEET Physics Syllabus PDF Download Here

Will NEET Syllabus Change in 2024?

Many candidates have been asking “will NEET syllabus change in 2024”, answering this NMC has released the revised NEET Chemistry, Physics, and Biology topics. Here, they can check the NEET UG syllabus 2024 pdf download list as well as few topics from where questions will be asked in the medical entrance exam:

NEET UG 2024 Physics Syllabus Topics

The NEET question paper is usually based on the Class 11 and 12 topics.

Physics Topics Physics Topics Physics and measurement Electrostatics Kinematics Current electricity Laws of motion Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism Work, energy and power Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents Rotational motion Electromagnetic Waves Gravitation Optics Properties of solids and liquids Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation Thermodynamics Atoms and Nuclei Kinetic theory of gases Electronic Devices Oscillation and waves Experimental Skills

NEET UG 2024 Biology Syllabus PDF

As per the exam pattern, NEET ug question paper will have two sections: Section A will consist of 35 questions and Section B will have 15 questions, out of which candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions. Check some topics from Biology below:

Biology Topics Biology Topics Diversity in living world Reproduction Structural organisation in animals and plants Genetics and evolution Cell structure and function Biology and Human Welfare Plant Physiology Biotechnology and its applications Human Physiology Ecology and Environment

NEET UG 2024 Chemistry Syllabus

Candidates can check the NEET UG 2024 syllabus on the official website: nmc.org.in. The commission has said that the NEET UG syllabus has been uploaded on the website for reference and to prepare the study material. Check topics from Chemistry here:

Chemistry Topics Chemistry Topics Chemistry Topics Physical chemistry Inorganic chemistry Organic chemistry Some basic concepts in chemistry Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties Purification and characterisation of organic compounds Atomic structure p- Block Elements Some basic principles of organic chemistry Chemical bonding and molecular structure d and f Block Elements Hydrocarbons Chemical thermodynamics Coordination Compounds Organic compounds containing halogens Solutions Organic compounds containing oxygen Equilibrium Organic compounds containing nitrogen Redox Reactions and electrochemistry Biomolecules Chemical kinetics Principles related to practical chemistry

