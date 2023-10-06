NEET UG Exam 2024 Date Announced, Registration To Begin Soon, Check List of Documents Required

NEET UG Exam 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the medical undergraduate entrance exam on May 5, 2023. Based on the exam date, it is expected that NTA will soon release the NEET UG 2024 application date and other important details along with the notification. After the release of NEET UG exam 2024 registration form, candidates will have to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in to fill it up.

In 2023, a total of 20,87,449 candidates registered for the NEET UG exam conducted on May 7, out of which NTA recorded 97.7% attendance and the re-exam was conducted for nearly 8,700 candidates. A total of 11,45,976 candidates have qualified. Highest from Uttar Pradesh (139961) followed by Maharashtra (131008).

NEET UG 2024 Exam Date

Last year, NEET application form was released on March 6, 2023. NTA has already released the exam calendar. However, the registration, and application correction window dates will be announced along with the notification. Till then, candidates can check the NEET UG expected dates below:

Events Dates NEET exam notification March 2024 NEET UG registration March 2024 Last date to fill NEET application form To be announced NEET exam date May 5, 2024

How to complete NEET UG Exam 2024 Registration?

The online registration for NEET can be done at neet.nta.nic.in. They have to register, fill up the basic details, upload their photograph, signature and thumb impression and pay the application fee. Go through the steps to know how to register for NEET UG:

Step 1: Go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on: NEET UG Registration

Step 3: A new page will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Complete the registration and login

Step 5: Now, fill up NEET UG form, upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the NEET application form

List of Documents Required To Fill NEET UG 2023 Application Form

To appear for the UG medical entrance exam, candidates have to fill up the NEET UG application form along with uploading the prescribed documents. Check the list of documents required while filling up the NEET online form:

Class 10th Marksheet and Pass Certificate

Class 12th Marksheet and Pass Certificate

Class 12 roll number issued by the Board/Election Card (EPIC No.), passport number, ration card number, bank account or any other valid Govt. identity number

Aadhaar card to enter the Aadhaar number (last 4 digits only)

Scanned image of passport-size photograph

Scanned image of the signature

Scanned image of left-hand thumb impression

