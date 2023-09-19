NEET 2024 on May 5, Check NTA Exam Dates, Application, and Paper Pattern Here

NTA Exam Calendar 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET UG exam date for the academic year 2024-25. As per the notice released by the NTA, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test [NEET (UG) 2024 will be conducted in pen and paper/ OMR mode on May 5. Candidates can check NTA exam dates on the official website at nta.ac.in.

About the NEET UG application form 2024, the notice states, “The Examination Specific details shall be informed to candidates through the Information Bulletin of respective examinations, which will be published at the time of launch of Registration Forms of these examinations.”

This year NTA conducted the NEET UG on May 7, 2023, except for the Manipur. For 8,753 Manipur candidates, the exam was held on June 6 in 11 places, including the state capital Imphal. According to the NTA press note, 20.87 lakh candidates appeared in the exam out of which 11,45, 976 qualified.

NTA NEET 2024 Exam Dates: NEET UG on May 5

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) in May. Check the table below to know the registration, admit card and other important dates:

Events Dates (Tentative) NEET exam notification March 2024 NEET UG registration March 2024 NEET 2024 correction window date April 2024 NEET UG admit card May 2024 NEET exam date May 5, 2024 (Confirmed) NEET UG result Second week of June 2024

NEET UG 2024 Application Form

As per past trends, NEET registration is expected to start on March 5, 2024. However, NTA is yet to release the NEET application dates. Last year, overall 20 lakh candidates appeared for the undergraduate medical entrance exam. The online registration for NEET 2023 can be done at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates have to register, fill up the basic details, upload their photograph, signature and thumb impression and pay the application fee.

NEET 2024 Exam Pattern

Candidates can check the NEET exam pattern, including the number of questions and marking scheme in the table below.

Particulars Details Mode of exam Offline Duration of exam 3.20 hours Total number of questions 200 questions out of which candidates have to attempt 180 Total marks 720 marks Sections 3 sections - Physics, Chemistry, Biology Sectional marks 360 marks NEET 2024 Marking scheme +4 marks for a correct answer -1 marks for an incorrect answer 0 marks for an unattempted answer

NEET 2024 Highlights

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) in May. Check important highlights below:

Particulars Details Exam name National Eligibility cum Entrance test Conducting body National Testing Agency When is NEET 2024 May 5, 2024 Number of registered candidates (as per 2023) 20,87,462 Number of candidates who appeared ( as per 2023) 20,38,596 Official website neet.nta.nic.in

