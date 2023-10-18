Karnataka PGET Stray Vacancy Round 2023 Application Extended, Check Revised Dates Here

Karnataka PGET Stray Round Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has again extended the dates for the registration, verification and deposition of original documents or fee payment window to pay the caution deposit and option entry for Karnataka PGET stray vacancy round 2023 in online mode. Candidates who have participated in the counselling round can check the detailed notification through the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

As per the released notice, candidates who are yet to submit their documents for verification can do the same by 12 pm today: October 18, 2023. The caution deposit challan can be downloaded upto 1 pm today. Eligible candidates can exercise their options upto 8 am on October 19, 2023. The examination authority will release the stray vacancy round result on October 19, 2023, after 8 pm.

As per the official notice, the caution deposit amount will be forfeited and the forfeiture of fee conditions will apply as per the norms who fail to pay the fees/ who fail to take the admission.

Check the official notice here

Karnataka PGET Stray Round 2023 Revised Schedule

Registered candidates can go through the revised dates related to the Karnataka PGNEET stray vacancy round counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Verification and deposition of original documents October 18, 2023 (upto 12 pm) Download the caution deposit challan October 18, 2023 (upto 1 pm) Caution deposit challan can be paid upto October 18, 2023 (3 pm) Exercising of option entries October 19, 2023 (8 am) Publication of stray vacancy round result October 19, 2023, after 8 pm Submission of demand drafts at KEA, Bangalore October 20, 2023

Also Read: AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Final Results Today, Get Direct Link Here

