AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Final Results Today, Get Direct Link Here

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will be releasing the AYUSH NEET UG final allotment result for round 3 counselling today, October 18, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the third round counselling allotment can check the results through the link given here.

The round 3 counselling provisional allotment results have been announced on the official website. Students can check the provisional allotment result through the link given on the official website. Students allotted seats in the AYUSH NEET UG round 3 counselling can report to the colleges allotted with the required documents from October 19 to 26, 2023.

AYUSH NEET UG round 3 counselling final allotment result will be announced on the official counselling website - aaccc.gov.in. Candidates can also check the final allotment result through the direct link given here.

AYUSH NEET Provisional Allotment Result Round 3 - Click Here

Steps to Check AYUSH NEET UG Round 3 Allotment Result

The AYUSH NEET UG Counselling round 3 allotment result will be available on the official website. The results will be available as a pdf document containing the list of students allotted seats in the third counselling round. Candidates can check the allotment result through the link given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AYUSH NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG counselling round 3 allotment result

Step 3: The allotment pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Download the AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 3 allotment result for admissions

Following the admissions in the third counselling round, an online stray vacancy round will be conducted. Eligible students are required to complete the choice filling and locking from October 30 onwards. The stray vacancy round allotment result will be announced on November 4, 2023.

