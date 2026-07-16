Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Results of the first year Higher Secondary Examination have been published on July 17, 2026. The link to check the result is available on the official website - results.hse.kerala.gov.in. Candidates eagerly awaiting the announcement of their DHSE Kerala Plus One results can visit the official website to check the results and download their marksheets.

To download the marksheets, students must visit the official website of DHSE Kerala and log in with their seat number and date of birth. Students clearing the first-year examination will be eligible to continue with their Plus Two studies. Candidates who fail in a specific subject can rewrite the exams in March 2027 along with the present HSE first-year students and simultaneously appear for their Plus Two board examinations without losing a year.