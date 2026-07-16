Kerala HSE Plus One Result 2026 Declared at results.hse.kerala.gov.in: Direct link here
DHSE Kerala HSE Plus One Result 2026 has been announced, Results for first year exams were announced on July 17 at results.hse.kerala.gov.in
Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Results of the first year Higher Secondary Examination have been published on July 17, 2026. The link to check the result is available on the official website - results.hse.kerala.gov.in. Candidates eagerly awaiting the announcement of their DHSE Kerala Plus One results can visit the official website to check the results and download their marksheets.
To download the marksheets, students must visit the official website of DHSE Kerala and log in with their seat number and date of birth. Students clearing the first-year examination will be eligible to continue with their Plus Two studies. Candidates who fail in a specific subject can rewrite the exams in March 2027 along with the present HSE first-year students and simultaneously appear for their Plus Two board examinations without losing a year.
Also Check: DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Live Updates
Direct Link to Check Kerala Plus One Result 2026
Kerala HSE First Year Examination results 2026 has been declared, July 17, 2026. The link to check the Plus One result is available on the official website. To check the result and download the marksheets, students must visit the official website and log in with their credentials. The link to check the result is available on the website results.hse.kerala.gov.in.
Direct Link to Download Kerala Plus 1 2026 Scorecard: https://results.hse.kerala.gov.in/results/check-result/45
How to Download Kerala Plus 1 Result 2026
The Kerala HSE Plus One result 2026 link is active. Follow the steps provided below to download the marksheets.
Step 1: Visit the official website of HSE Kerala
Step 2: Click on Plus One result link
Step 3: Login with the seat number and date of birth
Step 4: The individual marksheets will be displayed
Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.