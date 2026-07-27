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Kerala LLM 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released at cee.kerala.gov.in; Raise Objections by July 30

Apeksha Agarwal
By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 16:43 IST

Kerala LLM 2026 provisional answer key has been released by CEE Kerala. Candidates can check the answer key and raise objections online till July 30, 2026, by paying ₹200 per question.

Kerala LLM 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released at cee.kerala.gov.in; Raise Objections by July 30
Kerala LLM 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released at cee.kerala.gov.in; Raise Objections by July 30
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The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has released the provisional answer key for the LLM Entrance Examination 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test held on July 26, 2026 can now check the answer key on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who find any issues in the provisional answer key can submit objections through the candidate website by 11:59 PM on July 30, 2026.

Candidates must pay an objection fee of Rs 200 per question while submitting challenges. If the complaint is found to be genuine after verification, the fee paid for that particular question will be refunded.

Kerala LLM 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has published the provisional answer key for the LLM Admission Entrance Examination 2026-27, conducted on July 26, 2026, at various examination centres across the state.

Candidates can access the provisional answer key through the official CEE Kerala website and compare their responses to estimate their probable scores before the declaration of results.

Kerala LLM 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Important Dates

Event

Date

LLM Entrance Examination

July 26, 2026

Provisional Answer Key Released

July 27, 2026

Last Date to Raise Objections

July 30, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Objection Fee

₹200 per question

How to Raise Objections Against Kerala LLM 2026 Answer Key

  1. Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in
  2. Log in to the Candidate Portal using your credentials
  3. Click on the 'Answer Key Challenge' option
  4. Select the question(s) you wish to challenge
  5. Upload supporting documents, if required
  6. Pay the prescribed fee of ₹200 per question through the online payment gateway
  7. Submit the objection and save the confirmation page for future reference

After reviewing all the objections submitted by candidates, CEE Kerala will release the final answer key. The Kerala LLM 2026 Result is expected to be prepared based on the revised final answer key, wherever applicable.

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Jul 27, 2026, 16:43 IST

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