Kerala LLM 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released at cee.kerala.gov.in; Raise Objections by July 30

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has released the provisional answer key for the LLM Entrance Examination 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test held on July 26, 2026 can now check the answer key on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who find any issues in the provisional answer key can submit objections through the candidate website by 11:59 PM on July 30, 2026.

Candidates must pay an objection fee of Rs 200 per question while submitting challenges. If the complaint is found to be genuine after verification, the fee paid for that particular question will be refunded.

Kerala LLM 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has published the provisional answer key for the LLM Admission Entrance Examination 2026-27, conducted on July 26, 2026, at various examination centres across the state.