  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Mizoram Board Exam 2024 To Be Out On October 1, Check Registration Fee Details Here

Mizoram Board Exam 2024 To Be Out On October 1, Check Registration Fee Details Here

Mizoram board will begin the registration for 10th and 12th students on October 1, 2023. Candidates appearing for the board exams in 2024 can submit their applications through the link given on the website.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 19, 2023 14:49 IST
Mizoram board exam application form 2024
Mizoram board exam application form 2024

Mizoram Board Exam 2024: Mizoram Board of School Education will begin the MBSE HSLC and HSSLC exam 2024 applications from October 1, 2023. Students who will be appearing for the Mizoram board 10th and 12th exam 2024 are required to submit the exam form on the official website of the board - mbseonline.com. 

According to the official notification available on the website Mizoram Board High School Leaving Certificate Exam (HSCL) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (Arts, Science and Commerce) (HSSLC) Exam 2024 are scheduled to be held in February/ March 2024. The soft copy of the HSLC and HSSLC exam 2024 applications will be available on the official website - mbse.edu.in. Schools are advised to retain the class 10 and 12 exam forms filled by the students for a minimum of two years. 

The last date for the submission of the Mizoram 10th and 12th exam form 2024 is November 24, 2023, without a late fee. Applications submitted after the deadline until December 1, 2023 will have to be submitted with a late fee.

HSLC Notification - Click Here

HSSLC Notification - Click Here

Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC Exam 2024 Registration Fee 

Particulars

Class 10

Class 12

Examination fee including admit card, marksheet and certificate (for all candidates)

Rs. 600/-

Rs. 700/-

Permission fee (for private & unaffiliated School candidates)

Rs. 250/-

Rs. 350/-

Permission fee for provisionally affiliated School candidates

Rs. 120/-

Rs. 200/-

Practical fee (per subject)

  • to be submitted to the board
  • to be retained at the centre

Rs. 150/-

Rs. 50/-

Rs. 100/-

Rs. 170

Rs. 50

Rs. 120/-

Centre fee (to be paid to the Centre)

Rs. 200/-

Rs. 250/-

Late fee (per candidate) 

Rs. 500/-

Rs. 500/-

Examination fee for compartmental exam (per subject) 

Rs. 300/-

Rs. 350/-

Also Read:  NEET 2024 on May 5, Check NTA Exam Dates, Application, and Paper Pattern Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023