Mizoram Board Exam 2024 To Be Out On October 1, Check Registration Fee Details Here

Mizoram Board Exam 2024: Mizoram Board of School Education will begin the MBSE HSLC and HSSLC exam 2024 applications from October 1, 2023. Students who will be appearing for the Mizoram board 10th and 12th exam 2024 are required to submit the exam form on the official website of the board - mbseonline.com.

According to the official notification available on the website Mizoram Board High School Leaving Certificate Exam (HSCL) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (Arts, Science and Commerce) (HSSLC) Exam 2024 are scheduled to be held in February/ March 2024. The soft copy of the HSLC and HSSLC exam 2024 applications will be available on the official website - mbse.edu.in. Schools are advised to retain the class 10 and 12 exam forms filled by the students for a minimum of two years.

The last date for the submission of the Mizoram 10th and 12th exam form 2024 is November 24, 2023, without a late fee. Applications submitted after the deadline until December 1, 2023 will have to be submitted with a late fee.

HSLC Notification - Click Here

HSSLC Notification - Click Here

Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC Exam 2024 Registration Fee

Particulars Class 10 Class 12 Examination fee including admit card, marksheet and certificate (for all candidates) Rs. 600/- Rs. 700/- Permission fee (for private & unaffiliated School candidates) Rs. 250/- Rs. 350/- Permission fee for provisionally affiliated School candidates Rs. 120/- Rs. 200/- Practical fee (per subject) to be submitted to the board

to be retained at the centre Rs. 150/- Rs. 50/- Rs. 100/- Rs. 170 Rs. 50 Rs. 120/- Centre fee (to be paid to the Centre) Rs. 200/- Rs. 250/- Late fee (per candidate) Rs. 500/- Rs. 500/- Examination fee for compartmental exam (per subject) Rs. 300/- Rs. 350/-

Also Read: NEET 2024 on May 5, Check NTA Exam Dates, Application, and Paper Pattern Here