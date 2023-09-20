  1. Home
MP Ayush UG Counselling 2023 Registrations Commences, Get Direct Link To Register Here

MP Ayush UG Counselling 2023: Department of AYUSH, Government of Madhya Pradesh has started the registrations for the MP AYUSH NEET counselling round 1 today: September 20, 2023. Candidates can fill out the registration form through the official website - ayush.mp.gov.in. Get the direct link here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 20, 2023 17:14 IST
MP Ayush UG Counselling 2023: The Department of AYUSH, Government of Madhya Pradesh has commenced the registrations for the Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy-National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (MP AYUSH NEET) counselling round 1 today: September 20, 2023, in online mode. Candidates interested in applying for counselling can fill out the registration form through the official website - ayush.mp.gov.in. 

As per the given schedule, the last date to apply for the MP Ayush counselling is September 26, 2023, till 11.59 pm. The document verification will be held between September 21, 2023, to September 27, 2023 (till 5 pm). The status of the vacant seats will be made available on September 27, 2023.

MP AYUSH UG Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

MP AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the complete schedule for the Madhya Pradesh AYUSH counselling 2023 in the table given below:

Events

Dates

Registration commences

September 20, 2023 

Last date to submit the registration form

September 26, 2023 (till 11.59 pm)

Document verification

September 21, 2023 to September 27, 2023 (till 5 pm)

Status of vacant seats

September 27, 2023

Publication of merit list

September 29, 2023

Determination of preference of colleges by the candidate (choice filling, locking and edit)

September 29 to October 9, 2023

Seat allocation

October 5, 2023

Date of obtaining temporary admission after completing the formalities in the college

October 6 to 9, 2023 (till 5 pm)

Admission cancellation

October 6 to 9, 2023 (till 6 pm)

How to fill out the MP Ayush counselling 2023 registration form online?

Medical aspirants can check the below-given steps to register for the Madhya Pradesh NEET UG counselling 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website - ayush.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admission counselling tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the details required in the application form

Step 4: Go through the details and download the application confirmation page for future use

