MP Ayush UG Counselling 2023 Registrations Commences, Get Direct Link To Register Here

MP Ayush UG Counselling 2023: The Department of AYUSH, Government of Madhya Pradesh has commenced the registrations for the Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy-National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (MP AYUSH NEET) counselling round 1 today: September 20, 2023, in online mode. Candidates interested in applying for counselling can fill out the registration form through the official website - ayush.mp.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to apply for the MP Ayush counselling is September 26, 2023, till 11.59 pm. The document verification will be held between September 21, 2023, to September 27, 2023 (till 5 pm). The status of the vacant seats will be made available on September 27, 2023.

MP AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the complete schedule for the Madhya Pradesh AYUSH counselling 2023 in the table given below:

Events Dates Registration commences September 20, 2023 Last date to submit the registration form September 26, 2023 (till 11.59 pm) Document verification September 21, 2023 to September 27, 2023 (till 5 pm) Status of vacant seats September 27, 2023 Publication of merit list September 29, 2023 Determination of preference of colleges by the candidate (choice filling, locking and edit) September 29 to October 9, 2023 Seat allocation October 5, 2023 Date of obtaining temporary admission after completing the formalities in the college October 6 to 9, 2023 (till 5 pm) Admission cancellation October 6 to 9, 2023 (till 6 pm)

How to fill out the MP Ayush counselling 2023 registration form online?

Medical aspirants can check the below-given steps to register for the Madhya Pradesh NEET UG counselling 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website - ayush.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admission counselling tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the details required in the application form

Step 4: Go through the details and download the application confirmation page for future use

