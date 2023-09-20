DU UG 2023 Special Spot Round Seat Allocation List to be Released Tomorrow, Get Direct Link To Download Here

  1. Home
DU UG Special Spot Round 2023: DU will release the seat allocation list for the special spot round admission for UG programmes tomorrow, September 21, 2023. Candidates can download at admission.uod.ac.in. Get the direct link here.

Updated: Sep 20, 2023 16:17 IST
DU UG Special Spot Round 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the seat allotment list for the special spot round for the DU UG programmes tomorrow: September 21, 2023 in online mode. Once released, candidates who have participated in the special spot round can check and download their seat allocation status by entering the login details through the official websites -  admission.uod.ac.in and ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

As per the released schedule, shortlisted candidates can accept their allocated seats between September 21 and 22, 2023. The colleges will verify and accept the online applications from September 21 to 23, 2023. The last date to make the online payment of the admission fees is September 24, 2023, till 4.59 pm.

DU UG Special Spot Round 2023 Dates 

Candidates appearing for the Delhi University special spot round 2023 for UG programmes can check the complete schedule in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

Last date to apply for DU UG special spot round

September 20, 2023

Announcement of seat allotment

September 21, 2023, at 10 am

Candidates need to accept the allocated seat 

September 21 and 22, 2023

Colleges to verify and accept the online applications

September 21 to 23, 2023

Last date of online payment of admission fees

September 24, 2023, till 4.59 pm

How to download DU UG Special Spot Round Seat Allocation List 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the Delhi University special spot round seat allocation list 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the UG admissions tab 

Step 3: After this, a new login window will open on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked

Step 5: The seat allotment list will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the pdf and print a hard copy of it for future reference

