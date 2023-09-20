  1. Home
  3. HP NEET PG Merit List 2023 Round 3 Today, Get Direct Link To Download Here

HP NEET PG Counselling 2023: AMRU, Himachal Pradesh will release the final merit list for the Himachal Pradesh NEET PG counselling round 3 today: September 20, 2023. Candidates can download the final merit list through the official website - amruhp.ac.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 20, 2023 09:57 IST
Himachal Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Atal Medical & Research University, Himachal Pradesh will release the final merit list for the Himachal Pradesh NEET PG counselling round 3 today: September 20, 2023, online. Once released, candidates who have participated in the counselling rounds to get admission into various postgraduate programmes can check and download the merit list through the official website  - amruhp.ac.in. 

As per the official schedule, candidates can fill out the choices from September 21 to 23, 2023. The provisional seat allocation list for round 3 will be released on September 27, 2023. The final selection list will be announced on September 28, 2023. 

HP NEET PG 2023 Counselling Merit List - Direct Link (Available Soon)

HP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to HP NEET PG counselling 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

Publication of final merit list

September 20, 2023

Choice filling process

September 21 to 23, 2023

Round 3 provisional seat allocation

September 27, 2023

Declaration of final seat allocation list 

September 28, 2023

Last date for joining for the candidates allotted seats in counselling round 3

September 29 to 30, 2023

Check the official schedule here

How to download HP NEET PG counselling 2023 final merit list online?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to download the HP NEET PG counselling 2023 round 3 merit list from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website - amruhp.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the HP NEET PG counselling round 3 merit list

Step 3: The merit list will be appeared on the screen in the form of PDF

Step 4: Cross check the details provided on it and download it for future reference

