Chhattisgarh NEET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out, Check MBBS, BDS List PDF at cgdme.in

Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2023: Candidates can check the round 2 seat allotment result pdf online at cgdme.in. Those who have been allotted a seat through Chhattisgarh NEET UG round 2 seat allotment have to report to the allotted colleges along with specified documents. Know steps to download here

Updated: Sep 20, 2023 08:04 IST
Chhattisgarh NEET Round 2 Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education has released the Chhattisgarh MBBS/BDS seat allotment list for round 2 online. Candidates can download their Chhattisgarh NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result through the official website: cgdme.in. They do not have to use any login credentials, as the list has been released in the form of pdf. 

Candidates who have been allotted seats are required to submit their acceptance of the seat and they have to download the Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2023 seat allotment letter. Those allotted a seat under the second round must take admissions from today: September 20 from 11 am to 5 pm offline. The last date for reporting to the allotted colleges is September 23, 2023. 

Chhattisgarh NEET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result PDF - Direct Link (Available Now) 

How to check Chhattisgarh MBBS/BDS Seat Allotment Result 2023? 

Candidates will have to download the Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2023 seat allotment letter to report at the respective institutes. They can go through the steps to know how to download Chhattisgarh NEET allotment letter: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: cgdme.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the round 2 MBBS, BDS seat allotment list link

Step 3: The Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling round 2 seat allotment pdf will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check rank, college, roll number, course, etc

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference

Documents Required for CG NEET UG MBBS/BDS Counselling 2023

Candidates must keep ready the following documents while going to report at the allotted institutes: 

  • NEET admit card
  • NEET result
  • Class 10 mark sheet/ birth certificate
  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • Caste/ category certificate (if applicable)
  • Chhattisgarh State Residential Certificate
  • Chhattisgarh State Character Certificate
  • Income Certificate
  • PwD Certificate (if applicable)

Chhattisgarh NEET counselling 2023 Seat Intake

Candidates can check the seat matrix of some of the government and private colleges participating in Chhattisgarh NEET counselling 2023: 

Name of the Colleges

Seats

Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College, Raipur

189

Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur

148

Government Medical College, Rajnandgaon

104

Late Shri Baliram Kashyap Memorial Medical College, Jagdalpur

104

Late Lakhiram Agrawal Memorial Medical College, Raigarh

82

Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Medical College, Durg

164

Total

791

