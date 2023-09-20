Chhattisgarh NEET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out, Check MBBS, BDS List PDF at cgdme.in

Chhattisgarh NEET Round 2 Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education has released the Chhattisgarh MBBS/BDS seat allotment list for round 2 online. Candidates can download their Chhattisgarh NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result through the official website: cgdme.in. They do not have to use any login credentials, as the list has been released in the form of pdf.

Candidates who have been allotted seats are required to submit their acceptance of the seat and they have to download the Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2023 seat allotment letter. Those allotted a seat under the second round must take admissions from today: September 20 from 11 am to 5 pm offline. The last date for reporting to the allotted colleges is September 23, 2023.

How to check Chhattisgarh MBBS/BDS Seat Allotment Result 2023?

Candidates will have to download the Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2023 seat allotment letter to report at the respective institutes. They can go through the steps to know how to download Chhattisgarh NEET allotment letter:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cgdme.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the round 2 MBBS, BDS seat allotment list link

Step 3: The Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling round 2 seat allotment pdf will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check rank, college, roll number, course, etc

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference

Documents Required for CG NEET UG MBBS/BDS Counselling 2023

Candidates must keep ready the following documents while going to report at the allotted institutes:

NEET admit card

NEET result

Class 10 mark sheet/ birth certificate

Class 12 mark sheet

Caste/ category certificate (if applicable)

Chhattisgarh State Residential Certificate

Chhattisgarh State Character Certificate

Income Certificate

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

Chhattisgarh NEET counselling 2023 Seat Intake

Candidates can check the seat matrix of some of the government and private colleges participating in Chhattisgarh NEET counselling 2023:

Name of the Colleges Seats Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College, Raipur 189 Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur 148 Government Medical College, Rajnandgaon 104 Late Shri Baliram Kashyap Memorial Medical College, Jagdalpur 104 Late Lakhiram Agrawal Memorial Medical College, Raigarh 82 Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Medical College, Durg 164 Total 791

