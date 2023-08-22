NBSE 12th Mid-Term Exam Rescheduled, Exams To Be Conducted By September 20

NBSE 12th Mid-Term Exams Postponed: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has rescheduled the NBSE class 12 mid-term examinations to be conducted from August 21 to 30, 2023. The decision to reschedule the Nagaland Board class 12 exams was taken after schools were ordered to shut down to constant eye flu which has been transmitted among school students. The exams for the class 12 students will now be held by September 20, 2023, for schools that could not conduct the exams. The results are to be submitted to the board before September 30, 2023.

The announcement regarding the postponement of the exams was made through an official notification on the website of the board. The notification issued stated that considering the surge in eye flu/conjunctivitis among students in a few districts of the state, the concerned district administration has ordered the closure of schools from August 21 to 26, 2023 as a measure to contain or break the chain of the transmission of the flu.

The notification further states that the mid-term exams for class 12 students scheduled from August 21 to 30, 2023 in certain districts are not feasible due to the closure of schools, and therefore such schools are allowed to reschedule the class 12 mid-term exams and conduct it within September 20, 2023, and the results are to be submitted to the board on or before September 30, 2023.

Eye Flu Cases in Nagaland

Since July 1, 2023, Nagaland has reported over 1006 cases of eye flu as per media reports. The highest number of cases (721) were reported by Dimapur followed by Kohima with 198 cases and Mokokchung with 87 cases.

