  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NEET SS 2023 Allotment List for Round 1 Revised Due To Reduction In Seats, Check Notice PDF Here

NEET SS 2023 Allotment List for Round 1 Revised Due To Reduction In Seats, Check Notice PDF Here

NEET SS Allotment List 2023: MCC has released a revised provisional seat allotment round 1 result for NEET SS counselling today due to the reduction of seats. A total of 4,253 candidates have been allotted seats instead of 4,255. Check the NEET SS seat matrix pdf here

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 17, 2023 16:46 IST
NEET SS 2023 Allotment List for Round 1
NEET SS 2023 Allotment List for Round 1

NEET SS Allotment List 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET SS) provisional allotment result for round 1 due to the reduction in seats. MCC has announced, “It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional result which was uploaded on MCC website yesterday i.e 16.11.2023 has been revised because MCC received information from NMC & I.P University regarding reduction in D.M/ M.Ch seats of following institutes after publication of provisional result.”

Candidates who have qualified in the entrance test and registered for the NEET SS 2023 counselling can check allotment result online from the official website: mcc.nic.in. The NEET SS counselling allotment list 2023 has been published for 4,253 candidates instead of 4,255, which was released earlier. 

NEET SS Provisional Seat Allotment Round 1 Result 2023 (Revised) - Direct Link (Available Now)

NEET SS Seat Matrix 2023 

As per the notice released, all the selected candidates will have to report to the allotted college after the declaration of final result. MCC states, “Candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law.” 

College

Course

Number of seats

Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (CollegeCode 900609)

DM Cardiology

Reduced from 25 to 21

PGIMER Dr RML Hospital (College Code 900542)

DM Cardiology

Reduced from 6 to 4

PGIMER Dr RML Hospital (College Code 900542)

DM Critical CareMedicine

Reduced from 4 to 2

NEET SS Allotment List Round 1 Revised Notice PDF

How to Check NEET SS Counselling 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result? 

The provisional allotment result was declared on November 16 and candidates could report discrepancies till 10 AM of November 17. However, instead of the final result, MCC has released the revised result. They can check the NEET SS counselling 2023 seat allotment result by following the steps below: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Super Speciality’ tab, on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link ‘Provisional Allotment Status Round 1’ under the Current Events section

Step 4: Download the NEET SS provisional seat allotment result

Step 5: Check NEET SS Rank to find out the allotment status  

Also Read: NEET UG 2024 Latest News: NTA To Start Registration from January 24, Reduced Syllabus by Next Week; Report
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023