NEET SS 2023 Allotment List for Round 1 Revised Due To Reduction In Seats, Check Notice PDF Here

NEET SS Allotment List 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET SS) provisional allotment result for round 1 due to the reduction in seats. MCC has announced, “It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional result which was uploaded on MCC website yesterday i.e 16.11.2023 has been revised because MCC received information from NMC & I.P University regarding reduction in D.M/ M.Ch seats of following institutes after publication of provisional result.”

Candidates who have qualified in the entrance test and registered for the NEET SS 2023 counselling can check allotment result online from the official website: mcc.nic.in. The NEET SS counselling allotment list 2023 has been published for 4,253 candidates instead of 4,255, which was released earlier.

NEET SS Seat Matrix 2023

As per the notice released, all the selected candidates will have to report to the allotted college after the declaration of final result. MCC states, “Candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law.”

College Course Number of seats Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (CollegeCode 900609) DM Cardiology Reduced from 25 to 21 PGIMER Dr RML Hospital (College Code 900542) DM Cardiology Reduced from 6 to 4 PGIMER Dr RML Hospital (College Code 900542) DM Critical CareMedicine Reduced from 4 to 2

How to Check NEET SS Counselling 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result?

The provisional allotment result was declared on November 16 and candidates could report discrepancies till 10 AM of November 17. However, instead of the final result, MCC has released the revised result. They can check the NEET SS counselling 2023 seat allotment result by following the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Super Speciality’ tab, on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link ‘Provisional Allotment Status Round 1’ under the Current Events section

Step 4: Download the NEET SS provisional seat allotment result

Step 5: Check NEET SS Rank to find out the allotment status

