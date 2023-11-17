NEET UG 2024 Latest News: NTA To Start Registration from January 24, Reduced Syllabus by Next Week; Report

NEET UG 2024 Latest News: As per media reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the reduced syllabus for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 next week. Along with this, it is also expected that the registration for NEET UG 2024 will commence on January 24. However, an official confirmation and notice is still awaited regarding the same.

According to NTA, the new reduced NEET UG syllabus is based on inputs from the National Medical Commission (NMC) and after consultations with various boards which rationalised their senior secondary syllabus during COVID-19. Candidates appearing for the medical entrance test can check the reduced syllabus and register online at neet.nta.nic.in (when released).

NEET UG 2024 Syllabus Revised

Earlier, NMC released the NEET UG syllabus 2024 at the official website: nmc.org.in. The syllabus has been finalised by the Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of NMC. As per media reports, NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh stated “NTA will notify NEET-UG syllabus next week so that it helps students in preparation. It will be a reduced syllabus. The students will be getting over six months to plan their studies for the entrance test.”

As per the exam dates announced, the NEET UG 2024 will be conducted on May 5. NEET is the only exam in the country to admit students to UG medical courses including MBBS and BDS programmes. In 2023, over 20.87 lakh registrations were done.

NEET UG 2024 Exam Date

Last year, NEET application form was released on March 6, 2023. Here, candidates can check the NEET UG expected dates below:

Events Dates NEET UG registration January 24, 2024 (Expected) Last date to fill NEET application form To be announced NEET exam date May 5, 2024

How to register for NEET UG 2024?

Candidates can register for NEET online at neet.nta.nic.in. They can go through the steps to know how to register for NEET UG:

Step 1: Go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on: NEET UG Registration

Step 3: A new page will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Complete the registration and login

Step 5: Now, fill up NEET UG form, upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the NEET application form

