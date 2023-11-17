NEET PG Counselling 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begin Today, Choice Filling From Nov 18

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Stray Vacancy Registration: The Medical Counselling Committee will begin the NEET PG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round registration today, November 17, 2023. Candidates interested in participating in the online counselling round can register for the same through the link given on the official website. The last date for students to register for the NEET PG counselling stray vacancy round is November 22, 2023.

The Medical Counselling Committee is conducting the NEET PG special stray vacancy round to fill up seats for the postgraduate courses offered in medical colleges across the country. Those unable to secure admission in the previous counselling rounds can participate in the NEET PG special stray vacancy round allotment.

NEET PG counselling special stray vacancy round allotment registration link is available on the official PG counsellng website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also register for the NEET PG special stray vacancy round registration through the direct link given here.

NEET PG Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Registration - Click Here

Steps to Register for NEET PG Counselling 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round

The NEET PG counselling special stray vacancy round registration will begin on the official counselling website today. Eligible candidates interested in applying for the special stray vacancy round can complete the registration process through the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG counselling

Step 2: Click on the counselling registration link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Fill out the counselling application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee

NEET PG Special Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling

According to the schedule given, the special stray vacancy round choice filling window will open tomorrow, November 18, 2023. Those who complete the registration process can visit the official link and enter their choice of course and college for the allotment. Candidates are advised to check the seat vacancy list given before entering the choices for the allotment.

Also Read: AIBE 18 Application Correction Window 2023 Opens; Check Editable, Uneditable Fields