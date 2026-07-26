NEET SS Counselling Stalled for 5 Months: FAIMA Urges Supreme Court for Early Hearing

NEET SS: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has urgently appealed to the Union Health Ministry, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and Supreme Court of India to fast-track the ongoing legal proceedings and immediately resume the stalled counselling process of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS). The second phase of counselling has been on hold for five months after various in-service seats at Tamil Nadu hospitals were put to a halt following a legal battle involving the government and the association of doctors, leaving thousands of qualified specialist doctors in the country in a professional limbo.

Many have given up senior residency posts to start higher specialization training which has resulted in extreme mental anguish, financial strain and joblessness for many. Besides, the extended cold is posing a risk to the health care infrastructure in India as it is exacerbating acute manpower crunch in critical health departments, warned the Federation of Associations of Indian Medical Science (FAIMA). The doctors' association has asked the Supreme Court to give it an early hearing, at the top priority, and also asked the health authorities to allow provisional seat allotments to enable doctors to attend training programmes without losing a whole academic year.