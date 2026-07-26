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NEET SS Counselling Stalled for 5 Months: FAIMA Urges Supreme Court for Early Hearing

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 11:33 IST

NEET SS: The five-month postponement of NEET SS Round 2 counselling has disrupted India’s healthcare system. Qualified specialist doctors face prolonged unemployment, career uncertainty, and mental distress. Concurrently, super-speciality hospital departments suffer from severe manpower shortages, increasing the burden on existing medical staff and delaying patient care.

NEET SS Counselling Stalled for 5 Months: FAIMA Urges Supreme Court for Early Hearing
NEET SS Counselling Stalled for 5 Months: FAIMA Urges Supreme Court for Early Hearing
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NEET SS: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has urgently appealed to the Union Health Ministry, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and Supreme Court of India to fast-track the ongoing legal proceedings and immediately resume the stalled counselling process of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS). The second phase of counselling has been on hold for five months after various in-service seats at Tamil Nadu hospitals were put to a halt following a legal battle involving the government and the association of doctors, leaving thousands of qualified specialist doctors in the country in a professional limbo. 

Many have given up senior residency posts to start higher specialization training which has resulted in extreme mental anguish, financial strain and joblessness for many. Besides, the extended cold is posing a risk to the health care infrastructure in India as it is exacerbating acute manpower crunch in critical health departments, warned the Federation of Associations of Indian Medical Science (FAIMA). The doctors' association has asked the Supreme Court to give it an early hearing, at the top priority, and also asked the health authorities to allow provisional seat allotments to enable doctors to attend training programmes without losing a whole academic year.

NEET SS Counselling: Key Highlights of the Crisis

  • 5-Month Stagnation: NEET SS Round 1 counselling was done, while Round 2 choice filling has been postponed repeatedly and is still not available till further orders.

  • In the background of the ongoing litigation in the Supreme Court over over 151 unfilled super-speciality (DM/M.Ch.) seats on the Tamil Nadu state counselling and the in-service quota distribution, the delay has been caused.

  • Impact on Healthcare: With the admission ban, certain departments of super-speciality hospitals in India have faced extreme shortage of manpower leading to excessive workload and pressure on the existing resident doctors.

  • Specialists who were unable to secure a position in their own specialties were employed elsewhere and then moved to the training center to begin the DM/M.Ch. program, but for months they had no pay or advancement.

Impact on Doctors and Healthcare Infrastructure

The ongoing postponement of NEET SS Round 2 counselling has had a cascading effect on the Indian medical system:

Affected Sector

Impact & Consequence

Doctor Career Paths

Specialists are unable to join advanced clinical training, causing an irreplaceable loss of academic time and delayed entry into specialist practice.

Financial Strain

Having resigned from Senior Residency (SR) positions or clinical posts to prepare and join DM/M.Ch. courses, candidates are experiencing acute financial hardship.

Hospital Workload

Super-speciality wards in major government and private medical institutes are running short-staffed, placing tremendous burnout pressure on existing healthcare personnel.

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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First Published: Jul 26, 2026, 11:29 IST

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