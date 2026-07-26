NEET SS Counselling Stalled for 5 Months: FAIMA Urges Supreme Court for Early Hearing
NEET SS: The five-month postponement of NEET SS Round 2 counselling has disrupted India’s healthcare system. Qualified specialist doctors face prolonged unemployment, career uncertainty, and mental distress. Concurrently, super-speciality hospital departments suffer from severe manpower shortages, increasing the burden on existing medical staff and delaying patient care.
NEET SS: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has urgently appealed to the Union Health Ministry, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and Supreme Court of India to fast-track the ongoing legal proceedings and immediately resume the stalled counselling process of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS). The second phase of counselling has been on hold for five months after various in-service seats at Tamil Nadu hospitals were put to a halt following a legal battle involving the government and the association of doctors, leaving thousands of qualified specialist doctors in the country in a professional limbo.
Many have given up senior residency posts to start higher specialization training which has resulted in extreme mental anguish, financial strain and joblessness for many. Besides, the extended cold is posing a risk to the health care infrastructure in India as it is exacerbating acute manpower crunch in critical health departments, warned the Federation of Associations of Indian Medical Science (FAIMA). The doctors' association has asked the Supreme Court to give it an early hearing, at the top priority, and also asked the health authorities to allow provisional seat allotments to enable doctors to attend training programmes without losing a whole academic year.
5 months of delay. Thousands of NEET-SS qualified specialist doctors remain without jobs, while patients continue to face a shortage of super-specialists.— FAIMA Doctors Association (@FAIMA_INDIA_) July 25, 2026
The matter is listed before the Hon'ble Supreme Court on 28 July, but at Item No. 56, making it uncertain whether the case… pic.twitter.com/Dhpi9e7dzA
NEET SS Counselling: Key Highlights of the Crisis
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5-Month Stagnation: NEET SS Round 1 counselling was done, while Round 2 choice filling has been postponed repeatedly and is still not available till further orders.
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In the background of the ongoing litigation in the Supreme Court over over 151 unfilled super-speciality (DM/M.Ch.) seats on the Tamil Nadu state counselling and the in-service quota distribution, the delay has been caused.
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Impact on Healthcare: With the admission ban, certain departments of super-speciality hospitals in India have faced extreme shortage of manpower leading to excessive workload and pressure on the existing resident doctors.
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Specialists who were unable to secure a position in their own specialties were employed elsewhere and then moved to the training center to begin the DM/M.Ch. program, but for months they had no pay or advancement.
Impact on Doctors and Healthcare Infrastructure
The ongoing postponement of NEET SS Round 2 counselling has had a cascading effect on the Indian medical system:
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Affected Sector
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Impact & Consequence
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Doctor Career Paths
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Specialists are unable to join advanced clinical training, causing an irreplaceable loss of academic time and delayed entry into specialist practice.
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Financial Strain
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Having resigned from Senior Residency (SR) positions or clinical posts to prepare and join DM/M.Ch. courses, candidates are experiencing acute financial hardship.
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Hospital Workload
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Super-speciality wards in major government and private medical institutes are running short-staffed, placing tremendous burnout pressure on existing healthcare personnel.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.