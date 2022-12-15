CBSE Exam 2023: PIB Issues Warning Against Fake Board Website

PIB Fact Check: Press Information Bureau (PIB) has cautioned school students of classes 10 and 12 to be careful of the fake CBSE website “cbsegovt.com” and further revealed that the real CBSE Board exam portal is cbse.gov.in.

As per the official alert by PIB, a registration fee was also demanded by the fraud CBSE website for the board exam for the academic year 2022-34. The official Twitter handle of PIB gave information about the CBSE scam stating that the fee amount was imposed on students in order to appear in the exams.

⚠️FRAUD ALERT⚠️



A registration fee is being demanded from students on a fake website (https://t.co/ufLUWFe0lK) for appearing in board examinations#PIBFactcheck



▶️This website is not associated with @cbseindia29



▶️Official website of CBSE is "https://t.co/8Y8fKLU0Mu" pic.twitter.com/0CndyxoVm0

— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 14, 2022

PIB Fraud Alert 2022

School students are advised to be vigilant and report such fraud to the CBSE authorities. Every year the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) requests the submission of a List of Candidates (LOC) from the school students who appear for classes 10 and 12 board exams.

However, this year the CBSE Board gave a proposal to schools to submit students' lists for CBSE Class 10, and 12 board exam 2023 through the e-pariksha online link given on the CBSE official website - cbse.gov.in.

Moreover, the CBSE board had reportedly allowed private students to do registration for the CBSE board exams 2023 from September 17, 2022. Further, it was announced that the CBSE Board exams 2023 will be conducted for students who study privately probably in February, March, or April along with the annual CBSE exam.

According to an official statement, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) urged all students of classes 10 and 12 that “cbsegovt.com” is not associated with the Central education board and gave clarification that the original CBSE Board website is cbse.gov.in.

The fake portal created the result and admit card links along with the exam fee payment link. The government flagged the fake website for exam date sheets and fee payments. The PIB fact-checked news circulated on social media and warned students about the same.

Also Read: Karnataka Permits UG, PG Students To Attempt Exams in English, Kannada or Both