Public Examinations Amendment Bill 2026 Tabled Today in Lok Sabha: Key Provisions and Stricter Penalties Explained

The Union Government is set to present the 'Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 or popularly known as the Anti-paper leak bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday, July 27, 2026, as one of the steps taken to prevent leakage of question papers in competitive examinations. The Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, will table the Bill in the Lower House. As per the official parliamentary legislative programme, Dr. Singh will also make a motion seeking immediate consideration and passing of the Bill after introduction.

The new law, which has been made with the objective of eliminating malpractices and ensuring people's trust in recruitment tests and entrance exams in the country, contains stringent provisions such as imposition of rigorous jail terms of up to ten years, fines of up to ten crores rupees, mandatory period of investigation of two months and setting up of fast track courts to decide cases in three months. Meanwhile, the Opposition leaders in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have arranged to meet at 10:00 AM on Monday in the office of the Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition.