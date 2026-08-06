School Holiday Today, August 7: Will Schools Remain Closed? Check IMD Rain Alert, State-wise Updates, Dehradun Closure News

School Holiday Today, August 7: Check the latest school closure updates, IMD weather forecast, Dehradun school holiday, Kerala rain alerts, Delhi-NCR weather and state-wise updates.

School Holiday Today: Heavy monsoon rainfall continues over many parts of India. Students and parents are looking for "School Holiday Today" updates. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rainfall alerts for multiple states, raising the possibility of district-level school closures depending on local weather conditions. However, there is no nationwide school holiday declared for August 7. Any decision regarding a school holiday will be taken by respective district administrations based on local conditions. Dehradun Schools Closed Amid Heavy Rain Alert One of the major developments comes from Uttarakhand, where the Dehradun district administration ordered the closure of all schools and Anganwadi centres following an Orange Alert issued by the IMD for heavy rainfall. The precautionary closure was announced to ensure the safety of students as the state continues to witness intense monsoon activity. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also directed disaster management teams to remain on high alert.

Kerala School Holiday Updates Kerala is witnessing another spell of heavy rainfall, with the IMD issuing Orange Alerts for several districts. Local administrations may announce school or college holidays depending on rainfall intensity and district-specific conditions. Students are advised to check official district notifications before leaving for school. Delhi-NCR Weather Update Delhi and adjoining NCR regions continue to receive intermittent rainfall. Although waterlogging and traffic congestion have been reported in several areas, no general school holiday has been announced. Schools will function normally unless local authorities issue separate instructions. State-wise School Holiday TodayUpdates State Latest Update Uttarakhand Dehradun schools and Anganwadi centres were closed due to a heavy rain alert; further district advisories should be checked. Kerala Rain alerts continue; district administrations may announce local holidays depending on conditions. Delhi Schools remain open; no official holiday announced. Uttar Pradesh Schools generally remain open unless district authorities issue weather-related orders. Bihar No statewide holiday was announced. Himachal Pradesh Rain alerts continue; local administrations may take decisions if conditions worsen. Maharashtra Schools remain open unless district collectors issue separate notifications. Gujarat No statewide school holiday announced; follow local district advisories.

IMD Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Alert in Several States According to the IMD, active monsoon conditions are expected to continue over the next few days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast in several regions, including parts of: Uttarakhand

Kerala

Himachal Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

Bihar

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Delhi-NCR (light to moderate rain with local waterlogging) Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious in areas vulnerable to flooding, landslides and traffic disruptions. Will Schools Remain Closed Today? Currently, there is no nationwide announcement for a school holiday on August 7. School holidays remain district-specific and depend on rainfall intensity, flooding, landslides or other weather-related safety concerns. Parents and students should regularly check updates from their respective district administrations, schools and official government channels before travelling.