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School Holiday Today Live: Heavy Rains Continue, Check IMD Weather Forecast and Impact on School Closures Across States

Apeksha Agarwal
By Apeksha Agarwal
Aug 12, 2026, 08:40 IST

School Holiday Today Live Updates: Will schools remain closed due to heavy rain, flooding, or local holidays? Get the latest state-wise school closure news, IMD weather forecast, district alerts, and official announcements here.

School Holiday Today LIVE
School Holiday Today LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Heavy Rain Alert: IMD has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings for several states, with district administrations closely monitoring the weather situation.
  • School closures have been announced in select districts due to heavy rainfall and the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, while many states are awaiting fresh official orders.
  • State & District-wise Live Coverage: Follow live updates on Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and other states for the latest school holiday announcements and weather alerts.

School Holiday Today Live: Many parts of India still continue to experience heavy rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain alerts for multiple states. With waterlogging, flooding, and adverse weather conditions affecting normal life in many regions, students and parents are waiting to know whether schools are closed today and tomorrow (August 7). 

In this live blog, stay updated with the latest School Holiday announcements, district-wise school closure orders, IMD weather warnings, and official notifications issued by state governments and local administrations. The blog will also cover updates on rain alerts, traffic disruptions, and any emergency measures that may impact school operations.

Check: School Holiday on August 7: State-wise Updates

School Holiday Today Live: State-wise School Closure Updates

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on school holidays, district-wise closure announcements, IMD weather warnings, and official notifications from state governments and education departments. We will update this page as soon as any school closure orders are issued.

Kanwar Yatra School Holiday Updates: Where Are Schools Closed?

Apart from weather-related closures, several districts in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and parts of Delhi-NCR have announced school holidays or shifted to online classes due to the ongoing Kanwar Yatra 2026. The decision has been taken to ensure student safety and manage heavy traffic congestion caused by the movement of Kanwariyas.

Kanwar Yatra School Closures: District-wise Updates

State/Region

District/City

School Holiday Status

Reason

Uttar Pradesh

Meerut

Schools closed till August 10

Kanwar Yatra, traffic and safety arrangements

Uttar Pradesh

Muzaffarnagar

Schools closed till August 10

Kanwar Yatra movement and security measures

Uttar Pradesh

Ghaziabad

Schools closed/online classes in several institutions

Kanwar Yatra traffic restrictions

Uttar Pradesh

Baghpat

Educational institutions closed

Kanwar Yatra arrangements 

Uttarakhand

Haridwar

Schools, colleges and Anganwadis closed till August 11

Kanwar Mela and pilgrimage management

Haryana

Gurugram

No official school holiday announced yet

Traffic advisories in place; schools functioning unless fresh orders are issued

Delhi

Delhi

No blanket school closure

Traffic diversions and Kanwar Yatra advisories in several areas

Note: The table will be updated as more district administrations issue fresh orders regarding school closures or online classes for August 7.

Keep refreshing this page for live updates on school holidays in states including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and other rain-affected regions.

LIVE UPDATES
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  • Aug 12, 2026, 08:40 IST

    School Holdiday: Important advice for students and parents

    If you live in an affected district in Uttarakhand, Western Uttar Pradesh, or Northeast India, be sure to check the official website and messages from your school, district administration, or education department before going to school. It's not wise to assume a holiday based on news circulating on social media. Currently, schools are not closed nationwide on August 11th, but some districts are observing a holiday due to local reasons.

     

  • Aug 12, 2026, 08:11 IST

    School Holiday declared in Bageshwar due to heavy rains

    The Meteorological Department in the Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand has issued an orange alert on 10th August, leading to the closure of schools till Grade 12. This decision has been taken keeping in view the safety of the students as well as school staff. New updates regarding 11th August will be provided soon.

  • Aug 12, 2026, 07:14 IST

    School Holiday: August 11

    No national school holiday has been declared for August 11th across the country. However, schools are closed in Haridwar due to the Kanwar Yatra, while in Bageshwar, a holiday was declared due to heavy rains. Schools in Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar are also affected. Therefore, students should check with their local administration and school for the latest information.

  • Aug 7, 2026, 17:20 IST

    School Holiday: Uttar Pradesh School Holiday Update

    Schools and colleges in districts like Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Baghpat are closed until August 12, 2026, due to the Kanwar Yatra. 

  • Aug 7, 2026, 12:56 IST

    School Holiday: School in Delhi-NCR Holiday Update

    Delhi-NCR is expected to have cloudy skies with light rain, with heavy rainfall likely around August 7 due to monsoon activities. The weather will remain humid and warm, and expect off-and-on showers for the next few days.

  • Aug 7, 2026, 11:26 IST

    School Holiday: School in Maharashtra Holiday Update

    Districts across Maharashtra are still experiencing high monsoon. While there is no official statewide school closure announced for August 7, 2026 district collectors may take decisions based on local weather conditions. 

  • Aug 7, 2026, 09:32 IST

    School Holiday: Weather Update for South Peninsula

    The forecast for the southern region by IMD is given below

    • Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Telangana during 7th-12th August; North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka during 8th-12th August.

    • Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during 7th-12th August; North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on 7th August.

    • Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 7th-8th August; North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on 7th August, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Coastal Karnataka and Telangana on 7th-8th August; North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka during 8th-9th August.

    • Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 7th-10th August.

    • Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Lakshadweep, North Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 7th August; Kerala & Mahe and South Interior Karnataka on 8th August; Coastal Karnataka during 8th-9th August with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and South Interior Karnataka on 7th August.

    • Strong Surface Winds likely over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Rayalaseema and Telangana on 7th-8th August; North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka during 7th-9th August.

  • Aug 7, 2026, 09:10 IST

    School Holiday Notification: IMD issues Heavy Rainfall Alert

    IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert in several regions. Check the forecast for Northwest India here

    Northwest India:

    • Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 9th-12th August; Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 7th-12th August.

    • Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh on 7th August; East Uttar Pradesh during 8th-9th August; West Rajasthan on 9th August; East Rajasthan during 7th-10th August.

    • Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 7th-8th August.

    • Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over rest parts of northwest India.

    • Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Uttarakhand during 7th-12th August; West Rajasthan on 7th August; East Rajasthan on 10th August..

    • Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 9th-12th August; Himachal Pradesh during 7th-12th August; Uttarakhand during 7th-12th August; Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi on 7th August; West Uttar Pradesh during 9th-10th August; East Uttar Pradesh during 7th-9th August; West Rajasthan during 8th-10th August; East Rajasthan during 10th-11th August with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan during 7th-9th August.

  • Aug 7, 2026, 08:23 IST

    Schools Holiday Today: Schools Closed in Several Regions Due to Heavy Rainfall

    Schools in several states are closed due to extreme rainfall. IMD has issued alerts for several regions for heavy and very heavy rainfall. Many of the regions have noted heavy rainfall and floods due to overflowing rivers in Kerala. Schools have been closed the last week due to the rainfall and extreme weather condition. 

  • Aug 7, 2026, 07:39 IST

    School Holiday in Delhi? Are Schools Closed in the Capital?

    There is no official communication regarding a holiday for schools across Delhi-NCR however, schools in specific regions will remain closed today due to the ongoing Kanwar yatra. Delhi is also experiencing heavy rainfall and it is likely to cause for schools to close depending on the weather condition. 

  • Aug 7, 2026, 07:10 IST

    Kanwar Yatra School Holiday: Schools Closed in UP, Uttarakhand, Delhi NCR

    Considering the annual Kanwar Yatra, schools in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and parts of Delhi-NCR will be closed. Classes will be conducted in online mode. 

  • Aug 7, 2026, 06:50 IST

    School Holiday Today Live: Schools Closed in Kottayam, Pala, Pathanamthitta Districts in Kerala

    Continuous rainfall has affected several regions in Kerala. The IMD has issued a Red Alert for Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kottayam district. Schools have been closed for the last week in the district. Severe floods have also affected parts of the state, with shutters of various dams being opened up. The Meenachil river has also reached it highest point due to continuous showers through the night in the region. . 

  • Aug 7, 2026, 06:01 IST

    School Holiday LIVE: Check District-Wise Updates Throughout the Day

    This live blog will continue to provide the latest updates on school holidays, IMD rainfall alerts, weather warnings, district-wise closure announcements, flash flood advisories, landslide alerts and transportation disruptions from across India. If any district administration declares a school holiday during the day, the update will be added here immediately along with official details.

    Also Check: School Holiday Today, August 7

  • Aug 7, 2026, 05:10 IST

    School Holiday LIVE: Northeast States Witness Continuous Rainfall; Local Closures Possible

    Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura are expected to receive widespread rainfall over the next 24 hours. Flood-prone districts remain under surveillance, and schools in affected areas may shift to online classes or remain closed depending on local administrative decisions.

  • Aug 7, 2026, 04:55 IST

    School Holiday LIVE: Kerala, Karnataka and Coastal Regions Under Rain Watch

    Heavy rainfall is likely to continue across Kerala, coastal Karnataka and adjoining regions. Educational institutions in districts receiving extremely heavy rainfall may remain closed if district collectors issue precautionary orders. Fishermen have also been advised to exercise caution along coastal areas due to rough sea conditions.

  • Aug 7, 2026, 03:19 IST

    School Holiday LIVE: Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh Continue to Receive Heavy Showers

    The IMD has predicted continued rainfall over western and central India. Cities and districts experiencing persistent rain may witness localised flooding, overflowing rivers and traffic disruptions. District administrations are reviewing the situation, and school holiday announcements, if required, will be issued locally rather than statewide.

  • Aug 7, 2026, 01:13 IST

    School Holiday LIVE: Are Delhi Schools OPEN on August 7 ?

    Schools across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad are functioning as per schedule. However, continuous showers during morning hours could lead to traffic congestion and waterlogging in several areas. Parents are advised to allow extra travel time and stay updated with weather advisories issued by local authorities.

  • Aug 6, 2026, 23:11 IST

    School Holiday LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert

    Several districts in Uttar Pradesh are witnessing intermittent heavy rainfall accompanied by waterlogging in low-lying areas. While no statewide holiday has been declared, district magistrates have the authority to suspend physical classes depending on rainfall intensity and local conditions. Students from flood-prone districts should closely monitor updates issued by their district administration.

  • Aug 6, 2026, 20:15 IST

    School Holiday LIVE: Uttarakhand

    Heavy rainfall continues in the Himalayan states, increasing the possibility of landslides, road blockages and flash floods. Districts located in hilly areas remain under close watch. Schools situated in vulnerable regions may remain closed if local authorities issue precautionary orders. Parents are advised not to rely on social media rumours and wait for official district notifications.

  • Aug 6, 2026, 18:29 IST

    School Holiday LIVE: Is there any School Closure on August 7?

    As of now, no state government has announced a statewide school holiday for August 7. However, district collectors and local administrations in rain-affected regions may declare holidays at short notice if weather conditions worsen. Students and parents are advised to regularly check official notices issued by their district administration or respective schools before leaving home.

  • Aug 6, 2026, 16:42 IST

    School Holiday LIVE: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Across Several States

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to very heavy rainfall over several parts of the country on August 7. States including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala are expected to receive widespread rainfall. Local administrations are monitoring the situation, and district authorities may take decisions on school closures depending on weather conditions.

  • Aug 6, 2026, 15:47 IST

    School Holiday LIVE: Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and J

    No blanket school holiday has been announced in Punjab, Haryana or Jammu & Kashmir. However, districts receiving heavy rainfall or facing local disruptions may take independent decisions regarding school closures.

  • Aug 6, 2026, 14:55 IST

    School Holiday Tomorrow: IMD Rain Alert for Multiple States

    The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of India over the next 24 hours. Students and parents are advised to rely only on official announcements issued by district administrations, education departments and schools before assuming a holiday. Stay tuned to this live blog for verified School Holiday Today and School Holiday Tomorrow updates from across India.

  • Aug 6, 2026, 13:22 IST

    School Holiday LIVE: Bengaluru, Kodagu, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada Updates

    The IMD has forecast rainfall in coastal and interior Karnataka. District administrations in Kodagu, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga may take local decisions regarding school operations if heavy rain continues.

  • Aug 6, 2026, 12:42 IST

    School Holiday LIVE: Will Schools Remain Closed on August 7?

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall alerts for several states, prompting students and parents to check whether schools will remain closed on Friday, August 7. While some districts may announce holidays due to adverse weather, others are expected to function as usual unless local authorities issue fresh orders.

  • Aug 6, 2026, 12:19 IST

    School Holiday LIVE: Why are Schools Closed in Sikkim?

    Sikkim School Holiday 2026: Schools across Sikkim will remain closed on Saturday, August 8, 2026, on account of Tendong Lho Rum Faat, one of the most significant festivals of the Lepcha community. The festival is observed as an official public holiday in the state, with educational institutions, government offices, and several public establishments remaining closed.
    The holiday offers students, teachers, and families an opportunity to participate in cultural celebrations and traditional rituals associated with the festival, which honours Mount Tendong, considered sacred in Lepcha folklore.

  • Aug 6, 2026, 11:37 IST

    School Holiday LIVE: Check Maharashtra School Closed Updates

    The IMD has forecast rainfall in parts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Pune. District administrations are reviewing weather conditions, and any decision regarding school closures will be communicated through official notifications.

  • Aug 6, 2026, 11:11 IST

    School Holiday LIVE: Will Gujarat Schools be Closed Tomorrow?

    Heavy rain has affected several parts of Gujarat over the past few days. While Ahmedabad schools may conduct voluntary Sunday classes to recover academic loss, no fresh district-wide holiday has been announced for August 7. Authorities continue to monitor rainfall.

  • Aug 6, 2026, 10:53 IST

    School Holiday LIVE: Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur and Jodhpur School Holiday News

    Rainfall is expected in parts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur, Bharatpur and Jodhpur. As of now, no statewide school holiday has been announced. District administrations will make decisions based on local weather conditions.

  • Aug 6, 2026, 10:22 IST

    School Holiday LIVE: Haridwar, Dehradun and Other Districts School Holiday Updates

    Schools and colleges in Haridwar remain closed due to Kanwar Yatra arrangements. Authorities in Dehradun, Rishikesh and nearby districts are monitoring rainfall and pilgrimage-related traffic before taking any further decision regarding school operations.

  • Aug 6, 2026, 10:05 IST

    School Holiday LIVE: Heavy Rain Alert in Himachal Pradesh

    With heavy rainfall and landslide warnings issued for several districts including Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra and Solan, local authorities may announce school closures depending on weather conditions. Parents should follow district advisories. 

  • Aug 6, 2026, 09:54 IST

    School Holiday LIVE: Check which districts in Uttar Pradesh is Closed for Kanwar Yatra

    Mnay districts in western Uttar Pradesh continue to witness restrictions due to the Kanwar Yatra. Schools remain closed in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar, while some institutions in Ghaziabad have shifted to online classes. Fresh district-wise orders are awaited for other regions.

  • Aug 6, 2026, 09:53 IST

    School Holiday LIVE: Are Schools Closed in Delhi NCR ?

    No official order has been issued for the closure of schools in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad for August 6 or August 7. However, with rainfall expected in parts of Delhi-NCR, district administrations may review the situation if weather conditions worsen.

  • Aug 6, 2026, 09:51 IST

    School Holiday LIVE: States Await Official School Closure Orders

    Several states are closely monitoring the weather situation as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall alerts in multiple regions. Parents and students are advised to keep checking official district administration websites and school notifications for the latest School Holiday Today and School Holiday Tomorrow announcements.

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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