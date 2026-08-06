School Holiday Today Live: Heavy Rains Continue, Check IMD Weather Forecast and Impact on School Closures Across States

School Holiday Today Live: Many parts of India still continue to experience heavy rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain alerts for multiple states. With waterlogging, flooding, and adverse weather conditions affecting normal life in many regions, students and parents are waiting to know whether schools are closed today and tomorrow (August 7).

In this live blog, stay updated with the latest School Holiday announcements, district-wise school closure orders, IMD weather warnings, and official notifications issued by state governments and local administrations. The blog will also cover updates on rain alerts, traffic disruptions, and any emergency measures that may impact school operations.

School Holiday Today Live: State-wise School Closure Updates

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on school holidays, district-wise closure announcements, IMD weather warnings, and official notifications from state governments and education departments. We will update this page as soon as any school closure orders are issued.

Kanwar Yatra School Holiday Updates: Where Are Schools Closed?

Apart from weather-related closures, several districts in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and parts of Delhi-NCR have announced school holidays or shifted to online classes due to the ongoing Kanwar Yatra 2026. The decision has been taken to ensure student safety and manage heavy traffic congestion caused by the movement of Kanwariyas.

Kanwar Yatra School Closures: District-wise Updates

State/Region District/City School Holiday Status Reason Uttar Pradesh Meerut Schools closed till August 10 Kanwar Yatra, traffic and safety arrangements Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar Schools closed till August 10 Kanwar Yatra movement and security measures Uttar Pradesh Ghaziabad Schools closed/online classes in several institutions Kanwar Yatra traffic restrictions Uttar Pradesh Baghpat Educational institutions closed Kanwar Yatra arrangements Uttarakhand Haridwar Schools, colleges and Anganwadis closed till August 11 Kanwar Mela and pilgrimage management Haryana Gurugram No official school holiday announced yet Traffic advisories in place; schools functioning unless fresh orders are issued Delhi Delhi No blanket school closure Traffic diversions and Kanwar Yatra advisories in several areas

Note: The table will be updated as more district administrations issue fresh orders regarding school closures or online classes for August 7.

Keep refreshing this page for live updates on school holidays in states including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and other rain-affected regions.