SNAP 2026 Registration, Application Expected soon at snaptest.org

SNAP 2026 Registration: Symbiosis International (Deemed to be University) is expected to begin the SNAP 2026 registration and application process soon. Symbiosis National Aptitude Test is conducted for admissions to MBA programmes offered at the university.

To appear for the SNAP entrance test, students are required to register for the SNAP Test, pay the registration fee for the SNAP Test, and register for the choice of programme offered by various Institutes of SIU and pay the registration fee separately for each programme.

SNAP 2026 Exam Highlights

Exam Name SNAP 2026 Conducting body Symbiosis International Examination Date December 2026 Official website snaptest.org Registration date August 2026

SNAP 2026 Steps to Register

SNAP 2026 registration and application link is expected to be available on the official website soon. Once released, students need to fill out the online application form, submit the application fee and fill out the online application form. Only those candidates who submit the application fee will be issued their SNAP 2026 admit card.