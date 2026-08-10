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SNAP 2026 Registration, Application Expected soon at snaptest.org

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 12:41 IST

SNAP 2026 registration and application process expected to commence soon. Candidates interested in applying must visit the official website to check latest updates. 

SNAP 2026 Registration
SNAP 2026 Registration
Register for Result Updates

SNAP 2026 Registration: Symbiosis International (Deemed to be University) is expected to begin the SNAP 2026 registration and application process soon. Symbiosis National Aptitude Test is conducted for admissions to MBA programmes offered at the university.

To appear for the SNAP entrance test, students are required to register for the SNAP Test, pay the registration fee for the SNAP Test, and register for the choice of programme offered by various Institutes of SIU and pay the registration fee separately for each programme.

SNAP 2026 Exam Highlights

Exam Name

SNAP 2026

Conducting body

Symbiosis International

Examination Date

December 2026

Official website

snaptest.org

Registration date

August 2026

SNAP 2026 Steps to Register

SNAP 2026 registration and application link is expected to be available on the official website soon. Once released, students need to fill out the online application form, submit the application fee and fill out the online application form. Only those candidates who submit the application fee will be issued their SNAP 2026 admit card. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of SNAP

Step 2: Click on the SNAP 2026 registration link

Step 3: Click on the required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Review the details entered

Step 8: Save and click on submit

SNAP 2026 Exam Pattern

SNAP 2026 entrance examinations will be conducted in the CBT mode. Students are required to answer questions from General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability, Analytical & Logical Reasoning ans Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency. Check the exam pattern from the previous year below

Section

Questions

Marks Per
Correct Answer

Total Marks

General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability

15

1

15

Analytical & Logical Reasoning

25

1

25

Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency

20

1

20

Total

60

 

60

Also Read: Jharkhand Student Protest 2026: JPSC-JSSC Aspirants March Towards Assembly After Exam Cancellation 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Aug 10, 2026, 12:30 IST

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