Tamil Nadu Confirms Continuation of Existing NEET UG Counselling Policy Amid MCC Reforms

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Government of Tamil Nadu, has confirmed that it will retain its existing NEET UG 2026 counselling policy despite the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), which conducts counselling for the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) and other seats, introducing major changes to the process. Under the revised MCC guidelines, candidates opting for the “float” option can complete document verification online. Candidates have also been categorised into two groups-freeze and float-with the former accepting their allotted seats and exiting the counselling process, and the latter retaining their seats while remaining eligible for subsequent counselling rounds. The Tamil Nadu government stated that it already has a robust document verification process and an online seat resignation system in place.

Tamil Nadu Government’s Existing Policy For NEET UG 2026 Counselling

The DMER, Tamil Nadu informed students and parents that the state follows a robust system for NEET UG 2026 document verification, which involves thorough inspection of uploaded certificates during the application process. The state further said document verification is conducted at the allotted institution and candidates are required to visit the college.

For the seat resignation process, the Tamil Nadu government said it already has transitioned into a digital resignation workflow and strictly prohibits offline resignation. Students are required to give resignation of their seats through the online portal of the state - tnmedicalselection.org.

Tamil Nadu also allows students to upgrade their seats, which are followed from round 1 to round 2 and round 2 to round 3. Upgradation allows a candidate who got a medical seat in an earlier round to try for a better college choice in the next round.