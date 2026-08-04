Tamil Nadu Confirms Continuation of Existing NEET UG Counselling Policy Amid MCC Reforms
Tamil Nadu has notified that it will retain its existing provisions for NEET UG 2026 counselling. MCC recently introduced major changes in the national counselling process, which includes categorising students into float and freeze and allowing float candidates to verify their documents through its online mcc.nic.in portal.
The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Government of Tamil Nadu, has confirmed that it will retain its existing NEET UG 2026 counselling policy despite the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), which conducts counselling for the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) and other seats, introducing major changes to the process. Under the revised MCC guidelines, candidates opting for the “float” option can complete document verification online. Candidates have also been categorised into two groups-freeze and float-with the former accepting their allotted seats and exiting the counselling process, and the latter retaining their seats while remaining eligible for subsequent counselling rounds. The Tamil Nadu government stated that it already has a robust document verification process and an online seat resignation system in place.
Tamil Nadu Government’s Existing Policy For NEET UG 2026 Counselling
The DMER, Tamil Nadu informed students and parents that the state follows a robust system for NEET UG 2026 document verification, which involves thorough inspection of uploaded certificates during the application process. The state further said document verification is conducted at the allotted institution and candidates are required to visit the college.
For the seat resignation process, the Tamil Nadu government said it already has transitioned into a digital resignation workflow and strictly prohibits offline resignation. Students are required to give resignation of their seats through the online portal of the state - tnmedicalselection.org.
Tamil Nadu also allows students to upgrade their seats, which are followed from round 1 to round 2 and round 2 to round 3. Upgradation allows a candidate who got a medical seat in an earlier round to try for a better college choice in the next round.
ALSO READ | NEET UG 2026 Counselling Live Updates
NEET UG Counselling Begins Tomorrow, August 5
The NEET UG 2026 counselling for AIQ 15 per cent seats is set to begin tomorrow, August 5, 2026 at around 11 am or before 4 pm. Candidates will be able to register using their NEET UG roll number, application number and date of birth. The registration ends on August 12 at 3 pm and the result for round 1 will be declared on August 17, 2026. The state counselling round 1 will be conducted from August 13 to August 22, 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.