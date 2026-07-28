TN 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSE +2 Results Soon at dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, is expected to announce the TN Supplementary result 2026 for regular candidates soon. Candidates who have appeared for the TN Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examinations conducted in June-July 2026 can visit the official website to check the result and download the marksheets.

Once released, students can check their individual TN supplementary provisional marksheets 2026 through the link on the official website. To download the marksheets, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their roll number and date of birth. The original marksheets and pass certificates will be issued by the board shortly after the results are announced. Candidates must report to their respective schools to collect their TN SSLC and HSE +2 supplementary result 2026 provisional marksheets.

TN Supplementary Result 2026 Date

TN supplementary exam is conducted as a second chance for candidates to improve their scores. Students who failed in one or two subjects were also able to apply for the supplementary exam. The TN 10th, 12th and 11th supplementary exam schedule is provided below

Class 12 (HSC) Supplementary Exams: June 29 to July 7, 2026

Class 10 (SSLC) Supplementary Exams: July 8 to July 15, 2026

Class 11 (HSE+1 Arrear) Exams: July 8 to July 16, 2026

Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Revised Marksheets

Tamil Nadu Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary result 2026 is expected online soon. Once the result is announced, students can log in to download the provisional marksheets. The marksheets will include the following details

Candidate name

Roll number

Name of exam

Class

Stream

Subject

Marks

Grade

Total marks

Qualifying status

TN Supplementary Result 2026: 10th and 12th Main Exam Statistics

The TN SSLC and HSE+2 main examinations were conducted in March-April 2026. The results were announced in May 2026. Check the complete statistics here.

Particulars Class 10 Class 12 Result Date May 20, 2026 May 8, 2026 Overall pass percentage 94.31% 95.20% Total students appeared 8,70,643 7,91,654 Total students passed 8,21,105 7,53,694 Girls pass percentage 96.47% 97.00% Boys pass percentage 92.15% 93.19%

How to Download TN Supplementary Result 2026 Provisional Marksheet

Once announced, students can visit the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu to check the result and download the marksheets. Follow the steps provided below to check the TN supplementary result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE TN

Step 2: Click on Results

Step 3: Click on the result and log in with the roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The regular provisional marksheets will be displayed

Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference