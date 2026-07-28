CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus
Live

TN 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSE +2 Results Soon at dge.tn.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 30, 2026, 20:05 IST

TN Supplementary Result 2026: DGE Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th supplementary result 2026 is expected to be announced this week. An official confirmation on the date and time for the announcement of the result is expected soon. Students must keep visiting the official website dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in to check the result and download the marksheets.

Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE
Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th Supplementary result 2026 for regular students is expected to be announced online soon
  • Candidates can check the supplementary result at dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in
  • To check the result and download the provisional marksheets students are required to visit the official website and login with their roll number and date of birth

Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, is expected to announce the TN Supplementary result 2026 for regular candidates soon. Candidates who have appeared for the TN Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examinations conducted in June-July 2026 can visit the official website to check the result and download the marksheets. 

Once released, students can check their individual TN supplementary provisional marksheets 2026 through the link on the official website. To download the marksheets, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their roll number and date of birth. The original marksheets and pass certificates will be issued by the board shortly after the results are announced. Candidates must report to their respective schools to collect their TN SSLC and HSE +2 supplementary result 2026 provisional marksheets. 

TN Supplementary Result 2026 Date

TN supplementary exam is conducted as a second chance for candidates to improve their scores. Students who failed in one or two subjects were also able to apply for the supplementary exam. The TN 10th, 12th and 11th supplementary exam schedule is provided below 

Class 12 (HSC) Supplementary Exams: June 29 to July 7, 2026

Class 10 (SSLC) Supplementary Exams: July 8 to July 15, 2026

Class 11 (HSE+1 Arrear) Exams: July 8 to July 16, 2026

Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Revised Marksheets

Tamil Nadu Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary result 2026 is expected online soon. Once the result is announced, students can log in to download the provisional marksheets. The marksheets will include the following details

  • Candidate name

  • Roll number

  • Name of exam

  • Class

  • Stream

  • Subject

  • Marks

  • Grade

  • Total marks

  • Qualifying status

TN Supplementary Result 2026: 10th and 12th Main Exam Statistics

The TN SSLC and HSE+2 main examinations were conducted in March-April 2026. The results were announced in May 2026. Check the complete statistics here. 

Particulars

Class 10 

Class 12

Result Date

May 20, 2026

May 8, 2026

Overall pass percentage

94.31% 

95.20%

Total students appeared 

8,70,643 

7,91,654 

Total students passed 

8,21,105 

7,53,694 

Girls pass percentage 

96.47% 

97.00% 

Boys pass percentage 

92.15% 

93.19% 

How to Download TN Supplementary Result 2026 Provisional Marksheet

Once announced, students can visit the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu to check the result and download the marksheets. Follow the steps provided below to check the TN supplementary result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE TN

Step 2: Click on Results

Step 3: Click on the result and log in with the roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The regular provisional marksheets will be displayed

Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference

Keep Refreshing This Page for Latest Updates on TN Supplementary Result 2026

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 30, 2026, 14:16 IST

    TN 10th 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Official Confirmation Awaited

    An official confirmation on the date and time for the announcement of the class 10 and class 12 supplementary result 2026 is expected online. The link to check the result will be available on the official website tnresults.nic.in. Students can also check the result at dge.tn.gov.in. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 12:41 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials to Download Marksheets

    TN supplementary result 2026 for class 10 and class 12 students are expected to be announced online soon. The link to check the resul will be availble on the official website. To download the marksheets students must login with the followin details

    Roll number

    Date of Birth

  • Jul 30, 2026, 11:53 IST

    tnresults.nic.in TN Supplementary Result 2026: Class 12 Exam Statistics

    TN 12th Supplementary exam result is expected to be released online soon. The main exam result was announced on May 8, 2026. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.20%. A total of 7,91,654 students appeared for the exams, of which 7,53,694 passed.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 11:00 IST

    dge.tn.gov.in TN Supplementary Result 2026: Official Websites to Download Marksheets

    TN SSLC and HSE Plus 2 Supplementary results 2026 will be announced online. The board is likely to announce the result by July 31, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the marksheets. The list of websites to check the result is given below.

    dge.tn.gov.in

    tnresults.nic.in

  • Jul 30, 2026, 10:13 IST

    12th Supplementary Result 2026: What If I Fail Class 12 Supplementary Exams

    If a candidate failed the compartment exams for class 12, they will forfeit their admission to higher education. Candidates must clear their Class 12 exams in order to pursue higher studies. Candidates will hence be required to rewrite their exams in the next academic session in March 2027. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 09:23 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: When is the Result Expected?

    A confirmation has not been provided regarding the date and time for the announcement of the supplementary results. The 10th and 12th compartment exam result will be announced online soon. Candidates must keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the marksheets. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 08:45 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: Confirmation for Regular Students Result Soon

    Tamiln Nadu board recently announced the arrear results for private candidates on July 22, 2026. It is expected that the results for the regular candidates will be announced online soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exams need to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download their marksheets.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 07:59 IST

    Supplementary Result 2026: TN 10th and 12th Arrear Result Expected Soon

    The arrear results for regular students will be declared online soon. Candidates who have appeared for the TN SSLC, Plus 2 Supplementary exams need to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the marksheets. The revised marksheets and pass certificate will be issued by the board seperately. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 07:33 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Supplementary Exam Schedule

    Tamil Nadu Board conducted the 10th and 12th supplementary exams in July 2026. Check the schedule below

    Class 12 (HSC) Supplementary Exams: June 29 to July 7, 2026

    Class 10 (SSLC) Supplementary Exams: July 8 to July 15, 2026

    Class 11 (HSE+1 Arrear) Exams: July 8 to July 16, 2026

  • Jul 30, 2026, 07:14 IST

    TN 10th Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials to Download Marksheets

    The Class 10 Tamil Nadu Board supplementary result 2026 is expected online soon. Once announced, students can download their provisional marksheets through the link on the official website. Candidates must enter the following details to login and download the provisional marksheet

    Roll number

    Date of Birth

  • Jul 30, 2026, 06:59 IST

    TN 10th 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Official Website to Check Supplementary Result

    The TN Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary results 2026 will be announced online soon. The link to check the results will be available at dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates on the date and time for the announcement of the supplementary result. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 06:33 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Class 10, Class 12 Results Expected Soon

    Tamil Nadu Board 10th and 12th results 2026 are expected online soon. To download the supplementary exam result 2026, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their credentials. Candidates can download their supplementary result at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in. Students need to login with their roll number and date of birth to download their marksheets. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 05:00 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Release Date and Time

    TN Supplementary 2026 Results date and time will be announced through the official website. Students should be ready with their registration number and date of birth ready. Once released, the result can be checked on the official website at tnresults.nic.in. Students are advised to keep visiting website regularly for the latest updates related to results.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 03:00 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Official Websites

    Candidates are advised to check their results on an official website and avoid relying on any other 3rd party websites. The official website to download supplementary results is given below.

    • dge.tn.gov.in
    • tnresults.nic.in
  • Jul 30, 2026, 01:00 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Details Printed on Marksheet

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Class
    • Stream Subjects appeared
    • Marks
    • Grade
    • Qualifying status
  • Jul 29, 2026, 23:00 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: SSLC Results Awaited

    The TN SSLC Supplementary exams were conducted from July 8 to July 15, 2026. The board will announce the Class 10 supplementary exam results anytime soon this week. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exams can visit the official website to check the result and download the provisional marksheets.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 21:00 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Exam Statistics

    Particulars

    Class 10 

    Class 12

    Result Date

    May 20, 2026

    May 8, 2026

    Overall pass percentage

    94.31% 

    95.20%

    Total students appeared 

    8,70,643 

    7,91,654 

    Total students passed 

    8,21,105 

    7,53,694 

    Girls pass percentage 

    96.47% 

    97.00% 

    Boys pass percentage 

    92.15% 

    93.19% 
  • Jul 29, 2026, 19:00 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Examination Dates

    Exam Name 

    Exam Date 

    Class 12 (HSC) Supplementary Exams

    June 29 to July 7, 2026

    Class 10 (SSLC) Supplementary Exams

    July 8 to July 15, 2026

    Class 11 (HSE+1 Arrear) Exams

    July 8 to July 16, 2026
  • Jul 29, 2026, 18:08 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Details Given on Provisional Marksheets

    The TN SSLC and HSE +2 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online. Once released, candidates can download their provisional marksheets through the link provided. The following details will be mentioned on the marksheets

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Class
    • Subject
    • Stream Marks
    • Grade
    • Total
    • Qualifying status
  • Jul 29, 2026, 17:19 IST

    12th Public Exam Result 2026: Supplementary Provisional Marksheets Soon

    The TN 12th supplementary result 2026 is expected to be released online soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website dge.tn.gov.in. Once released, candidates can login with their class 12 roll number and date of birth to check the supplementary result and download the marksheets.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 16:35 IST

    12 Arrear Exam Result Date 2026: Result Declared for Private Candidates

    The board earlier announced the TN SSLC, 12th arrear exam results for private candidates. Private students who took the supplementary/ arrear exams can visit the official website to check the results. The link to download the provisional marksheet is now available at dge.tn.go.in/results.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 15:24 IST

    12th Exam Result: Login Credentials to Download Marksheets

    The TN Class 12 arrear result 2026 will be announced online. Candidates who have failed in one or wo subjects and appeared for the supplementary exams to improve their scores can check their result using the following details

    • Roll number
    • Date of Birth
  • Jul 29, 2026, 14:54 IST

    Supplementary Exam Result 2026: Date and Time Soon

    Tamil Nadu supplementary result 2026 is expected to be released online soon for regular candidates. Those who have appeared for the SSLC and HSE +2 supplementary exams can check their result through the link on the official website. A confirmation of the date and time for the announcement of the result is expected soon. The board is likely to announce the result by July 31, 2026. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 14:36 IST

    12th Supplementary Exam Result: Provisional Marksheet Originals to be Issued by the Board

    The TN Class 12 supplementary examination was conducted in July 2026. Candidates who appeared for the supplementary exams can check their results and download their provisional marksheets online. The original marksheets and pass certificates will be issued by the board shortly after the results are announced. Candidates can collect their original documents from their respective schools.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 14:19 IST

    12th Arrear Exam Result: Login Credentials to Download Provisional Marksheets

    The TN Class 12 arrear result 2026 will be announced online. Candidates who have failed in one or wo subjects and appeared for the supplementary exams to improve their scores can check their result using the following details

    Roll number

    Date of Birth

  • Jul 29, 2026, 14:01 IST

    12th Supplementary Exam Result Date 2026: Link to be Activated Soon

    Tamil Nadu Class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online. The link to check the result will be available on the official website. Students who haven appeared for the exams can check the result and download their provisional marksheets through the link on dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates can also check the results at tnresults.nic.in. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 12:42 IST

    TN Board Result 2026: Supplementary Result Date and Time Soon

    An official confirmation on the date and time for the announcement of the TN board result is expected soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website. A confirmed schedule for the announcement of the supplementary result will be provided shortly. It is expected that the supplementary result will be declared in the last week of July 2026. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 12:19 IST

    dge.tn.gov.in Result 2026: Official Website to Check Supplementary Result

    The TN supplementary results for class 10 and class 12 students are expected online soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website. Once announced, candidates can login with their credentials to download the provisional marksheets. The result link will be available on the following websites

    dge.tn.gov.in

    tnresults.nic.in

  • Jul 29, 2026, 11:58 IST

    12th Public Exam Result 2026: Supplementary Provisional Marksheets Soon

    The TN 12th supplementary result 2026 is expected to be released online soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website dge.tn.gov.in. Once released, candidates can login with their class 12 roll number and date of birth to check the supplementary result and download the marksheets. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 11:37 IST

    10th Supplementary Exam Result Date 2026 Tamil Nadu: When is the Result Expected?

    DGE Tamil Nadu is expected to announce the TN SSLC supplementary result 2026 soon. The board will likely announce the results towards the last week of July. Regular candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit the official website to check the result and download the provisional mark sheets. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 10:58 IST

    12 Arrear Exam Result Date 2026: Result Declared for Private Candidates

    The board earlier announced the TN SSLC, 12th arrear exam results for private candidates. Private students who took the supplementary/ arrear exams can visit the official website to check the results. The link to download the provisional marksheet is now available at dge.tn.go.in/results. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 10:41 IST

    TN 12th Supplementary Exam Result: What If a Candidate Fails the Supplementary Exam

    If a candidate fails the TN 12th supplementary exams, they will not be able to continue with their higher education and will have to forefit their seats from UG programmes. Such candidates will have to releat their examination in the next academic year. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 10:39 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Details Given on Provisional Marksheets

    The TN SSLC and HSE +2 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online. Once released, candidates can download their provisional marksheets through the link provided. The following details will be mentioned on the marksheets

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Class

    Subject 

    Stream Marks

    Grade

    Total 

    Qualifying status

  • Jul 29, 2026, 10:14 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Main Exam Statistics

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary exams are conducted for Class 10 and class 12 students to improve their scores from the main exam. The key statistics of the performance of candidates in the 10th and 12th main exam is given below.

    Particulars

    Class 10 

    Class 12

    Result Date

    May 20, 2026

    May 8, 2026

    Overall pass percentage

    94.31% 

    95.20%

    Total students appeared 

    8,70,643 

    7,91,654 

    Total students passed 

    8,21,105 

    7,53,694 

    Girls pass percentage 

    96.47% 

    97.00% 

    Boys pass percentage 

    92.15% 

    93.19% 
  • Jul 29, 2026, 09:40 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: SSLC Results Expected Soon

    The TN SSLC Supplementary exams were conducted from July 8 to July 15, 2026. The board will likely announce the Class 10 supplementary exam results anytime this week. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exams can visit the official website to check the result and download the provisional marksheets.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 08:34 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Original Marksheets and Certificates to be Issued

    TN board officials will issue the original marksheets and pass certificates to candidates shortly after the results are out. The pass certificates and the revised marksheets with changed marks will be available at the respective schools. Students must visit the schools or contact authorities to collect thir marksheets. These revised marksheets will be used for further admission requirements. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 08:08 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Marksheets

    TN Plus 2 and SSLC supplementary result will be announced online. The window to download the provisional marksheets will also be available online. The following details will be mentioned on the marksheets

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Class

    Stream Subjects appeared

    Marks

    Grade

    Qualifying status

  • Jul 29, 2026, 07:51 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Official Websites to Check Results

    TN SSLC and HSE +2 supplementary results 2026 will be announced online soon. The link to check the result and download the provisional marksheets will be available on the official website. The link to check the result will be available at

    dge.tn.gov.in

    tnresults.nic.in

  • Jul 29, 2026, 07:26 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Provisional Marksheets to be Issued Online

    The TN supplementary result 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 students is expected online soon. The link to download the provisional marksheets will be available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for their supplementary exams will be able to check the result and download their marksheets through the link available online. Candidates can check their result at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in using their roll number and date of birth. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 07:03 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: When is the result Expected?

    There is no official confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the TN SSLc and HSE +2 supplementary result 2026 for regular candidates. Those who have appeared for the supplementary exams are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates on the result. The link to check the result will be available at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the marksheets. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 06:30 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: SSLC Class 10 Supplementary Statistics

    Approximately 49,500 students participated in the Class 10 (SSLC) supplementary examination cycle. The main board exams earlier saw a 94.31% pass rate across the state. Clearing the SSLC supplementary exam enables students to secure immediate admission into Class 11 stream choices (Bio-Maths, Computer Science, Commerce, Arts) or enroll in 3-year Polytechnic Diploma and Industrial Training Institute (ITI) skill courses for the 2026–2027 academic session.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 05:30 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Statistics from Main Exam

    TN SSLC main examination result was announced on May 20, 2026. Check the statistics of the performance of candidates in the main exam below

    Particulars

    Class 10 

    Result Date

    May 20, 2026

    Overall pass percentage

    94.31% 

    Total students appeared 

    8,70,643 

    Total students passed 

    8,21,105 

    Girls pass percentage 

    96.47% 

    Boys pass percentage 

    92.15% 
  • Jul 29, 2026, 03:30 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: What After The Result

    Immediately after the announcement of the Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026, everyone who has passed will be expected to obtain provisional mark sheets through online downloading and their certificate from their schools once they are prepared. Pass-outs from class 10 have the option of applying for admission in class 11, diplomas in polytechnics, and ITIs. Pass-outs from class 12 will become eligible for TNEA counseling for admission to engineering colleges and undergraduate courses.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 01:30 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Official Website

    The provisional marksheets for regular candidates for TN 10th and 12th supplementary exams will be available on the official website soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exams are advised to visit the website to downloasd the provisional marksheets. The results will be available on the following websites

    • dge.tn.gov.in
    • tnresults.nic.in
  • Jul 28, 2026, 23:30 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Higher Secondary ( 2) Supplementary Pass Statistics

    The number of registrations for the supplementary exams was more than 37,000 for Class 12 students, from various science, commerce, and arts disciplines. As per the performance in the primary examinations that were conducted previously, Tamil Nadu witnessed an overall percentage of 95.20%, where girls performed better than boys with 97.00% as against the 93.19% of boys.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 22:30 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Re-totalling and Revaluation Application Process

    Candidates who remain unsatisfied with their supplementary exam marks can apply for mark re-totalling or answer script revaluation. TNDGE will open the online application window on dge.tn.gov.in within two days following the full result declaration. Applicants must pay a prescribed processing fee per subject online. Re-totalling checks for unread answers or calculation errors, while full revaluation involves a fresh evaluation of the scanned answer script by expert examiners.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 21:30 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Marksheets via DigiLocker

    In addition to the official website downloads, the Directorate of Government Examinations synchronizes candidate records with the National Digital Locker system (DigiLocker). Students can log into their DigiLocker account using their Aadhaar-linked mobile number, select "Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu," and fetch their digital Class 10 or Class 12 supplementary marksheets. Digitally signed DigiLocker documents hold legal equivalence to original certificates under the IT Act.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 20:30 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Details Printed on the Supplementary Result Scorecard

    The online provisional marksheet contains comprehensive information that must be thoroughly verified by the candidate. This includes the student's full name, roll number, date of birth, category, school code, and parent details. Academic indicators include subject-wise internal marks, theory marks, practical scores, overall total marks, subject grades, and final qualification status (Pass or Fail). Candidates should report spelling errors in personal details to their school headmaster.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 18:04 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Passing Criteria

    To successfully clear the Tamil Nadu supplementary examination, candidates must secure at least 35 marks out of 100 in each non-practical subject. For subjects involving practical assessments, students must obtain a minimum of 15 marks out of 70 in the theory examination while meeting the combined minimum threshold of 35 overall. Candidates clearing these thresholds will be issued updated pass certificates that replace their earlier compartment statuses.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 17:34 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Mandatory Credentials Required to Access Scores

    To log into the TNDGE result portal, candidates must input two critical details as printed on their supplementary examination hall ticket. First is the 11-digit Examination Registration Number / Roll Number assigned by the board. Second is the candidate's Date of Birth, which must be entered strictly in the DD/MM/YYYY format (e.g., 15/08/2008). A four-digit security captcha image code must also be solved to submit the login request successfully.  

  • Jul 28, 2026, 16:26 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Official Website

    The provisional marksheets for regular candidates for TN 10th and 12th supplementary exams will be available on the official website soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exams are advised to visit the website to downloasd the provisional marksheets. The results will be available on the following websites

    • dge.tn.gov.in
    • tnresults.nic.in

     

  • Jul 28, 2026, 15:30 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: What After The Result

    As soon as the Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026 is announced, all those who have qualified will be required to download provisional mark sheets online and pick up their original certificates from their respective schools when these get prepared. Class 10 pass-outs have the option to apply for admission into Class 11, diploma in polytechnics, and ITIs, while Class 12 pass-outs become eligible for participating in TNEA counseling for admission to engineering colleges and other undergraduate programs.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 14:57 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Provisional Marksheets to be Available Online

    The TN Supplementary result 2026 is expected to be announced online soon. The link to download the provisional marksheets for regular students will be available on the official website. Candidates can download the marksheets with their roll number and date of birth at dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. 

  • Jul 28, 2026, 13:48 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Statistics from Main Exam

    TN SSLC main examination result was announced on May 20, 2026. Check the statistics of the performance of candidates in the main exam below

    Particulars

    Class 10 

    Result Date

    May 20, 2026

    Overall pass percentage

    94.31% 

    Total students appeared 

    8,70,643 

    Total students passed 

    8,21,105 

    Girls pass percentage 

    96.47% 

    Boys pass percentage 

    92.15% 
  • Jul 28, 2026, 12:38 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Official Website to Download Provisional Marksheets

    TN SSLC and HSE supplementary results 2026 are expected online soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must visit the websites given below to check the result and download the marksheets

    dge.tn.gov.in

    tnresults.nic.in

  • Jul 28, 2026, 12:14 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: When is the Supplementary Result Expected?

    TN 10th and 12th supplementary results 2026 will be announced online soon. The board is likely to announce the result between July 28 and 31, 2026. Regular candidates who have appeared for the exams are required to visit the official website to check the result and download the marksheets.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 11:58 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Private Candidate Results Declared

    The TN supplementary result 2026 or class 10 and class 12 regular students is expected soon. Earlier DGE Tamil Nadu issued the 10th, 11th and 12th arrear results for private candidates on July 22, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit the official website and login with their roll number and date of birth. 

  • Jul 28, 2026, 11:54 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Main Exam Statistics

    TN Supplementary Result 2026 will be declared online soon. The main exams were conducted in March 2026 and the exam result was announced in May 2026. The exam statistics for class 10 and class 12 is given below

    Particulars

    Class 10 

    Class 12

    Result Date

    May 20, 2026

    May 8, 2026

    Overall pass percentage

    94.31% 

    95.20%

    Total students appeared 

    8,70,643 

    7,91,654 

    Total students passed 

    8,21,105 

    7,53,694 

    Girls pass percentage 

    96.47% 

    97.00% 

    Boys pass percentage 

    92.15% 

    93.19% 
  • Jul 28, 2026, 10:30 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Original Marksheets to be Issued by the Board

    TN Supplementary result 2026 will be announced online. Once released, students can download their provisional marksheets through the link on the official website. The original marksheets and certificates will be issued by the board seperately. Candidates must reporr to their schools to collect their revised marksheets. 

  • Jul 28, 2026, 09:57 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Provisional Marksheets

    TN class 10 and class 12 supplementary result 2026 is expected to be announced soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website. The following details will be given on the marksheets

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Subject

    Class

    Stream

    MArks

    Grade

    Qualifying status

  • Jul 28, 2026, 09:55 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Examination Dates

    TN HSE supplementary exams and TN SSLC supplementary exams were conducted for candidates unable to clear the main exam in the first attempt. The exam dates are given below

    Class 12 (HSE) Supplementary Exams: June 29 to July 7, 2026

    Class 10 (SSLC) Supplementary Exams: July 8 to July 15, 2026

    Class 11 (HSE+1 Arrear) Exams: July 8 to July 16, 2026

  • Jul 28, 2026, 09:53 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Official Website to Download Marksheets

    The provisional marksheets for regular candidates for TN 10th and 12th supplementary exams will be available on the official website soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exams are advised to visit the website to downloasd the provisional marksheets. The results will be available on the following websites

    dge.tn.gov.in

    tnresults.nic.in

  • Jul 28, 2026, 09:52 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: When is the Result Expected?

    There is no official confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the supplementary results. Although the results for the SSLC, 1st year and 2nd year arrear exams for private students have been announced, the results for the regular students are yet to be announced online. It is expected that the result link will be activated shortly.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News