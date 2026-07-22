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TN Supplementary Result 2026 Released at dge.tn.gov.in, Download Provisional Marksheets

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 05:37 IST

Tamil Nadu class 10, 11 and 12 arrear results have been released online for private candidates. Those who have appeared for the exams can login with their credentials at dge.tn.gov.in to check the result and download the marksheets. 

TN Private Candidate Supplementary Result 2026
TN Private Candidate Supplementary Result 2026
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TN Supplementary Result 2026: DGE TN has released the TN SSLC, Sr. Secondary 1st year and 2nd year arrear results online. Private candidates who have appeared for the exams must visit the official website to download their provisional marksheets. 

To download the provisional marksheets, students are required to visit the official website and login with their roll number and date of birth. Private candidates who have appeared for the exams must keep a copy of their provisional marksheets with them for further admission requirements.

TN 10th, 11th 12th Private Candidates Supplementary Result - Click Here

Steps to Check TN Supplementary Result 2026

Tamil Nadu board supplementary results for private candidates have been announced online. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided below to download the provisional marksheets

Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE TN

Step 2: Click on the TN Results link

Step 3: Click on the Supplementary Exam - Result - Statement of Marks Download link

Step 4: Login with the roll number and date of birth

Step 5: The online marksheets will be displayed

Step 6: Download the marksheets for further reference

Details Given on Provisional Marksheets

The link for private candidates to download their TN Supplementary provisional marksheet 2026 is now available on the official website. The following details are given on the marksheets

  • Candidate name
  • Roll number
  • Name of exam
  • Class
  • Stream
  • Subjects
  • Marks
  • Grade
  • Percentage
  • Qualifying status
Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Jul 22, 2026, 21:24 IST

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