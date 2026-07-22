TN Supplementary Result 2026 Released at dge.tn.gov.in, Download Provisional Marksheets

TN Supplementary Result 2026: DGE TN has released the TN SSLC, Sr. Secondary 1st year and 2nd year arrear results online. Private candidates who have appeared for the exams must visit the official website to download their provisional marksheets.

To download the provisional marksheets, students are required to visit the official website and login with their roll number and date of birth. Private candidates who have appeared for the exams must keep a copy of their provisional marksheets with them for further admission requirements.

TN 10th, 11th 12th Private Candidates Supplementary Result - Click Here

Steps to Check TN Supplementary Result 2026

Tamil Nadu board supplementary results for private candidates have been announced online. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided below to download the provisional marksheets