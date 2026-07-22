TN Supplementary Result 2026 Released at dge.tn.gov.in, Download Provisional Marksheets
Tamil Nadu class 10, 11 and 12 arrear results have been released online for private candidates. Those who have appeared for the exams can login with their credentials at dge.tn.gov.in to check the result and download the marksheets.
TN Supplementary Result 2026: DGE TN has released the TN SSLC, Sr. Secondary 1st year and 2nd year arrear results online. Private candidates who have appeared for the exams must visit the official website to download their provisional marksheets.
To download the provisional marksheets, students are required to visit the official website and login with their roll number and date of birth. Private candidates who have appeared for the exams must keep a copy of their provisional marksheets with them for further admission requirements.
TN 10th, 11th 12th Private Candidates Supplementary Result - Click Here
Steps to Check TN Supplementary Result 2026
Tamil Nadu board supplementary results for private candidates have been announced online. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided below to download the provisional marksheets
Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE TN
Step 2: Click on the TN Results link
Step 3: Click on the Supplementary Exam - Result - Statement of Marks Download link
Step 4: Login with the roll number and date of birth
Step 5: The online marksheets will be displayed
Step 6: Download the marksheets for further reference
Details Given on Provisional Marksheets
The link for private candidates to download their TN Supplementary provisional marksheet 2026 is now available on the official website. The following details are given on the marksheets
- Candidate name
- Roll number
- Name of exam
- Class
- Stream
- Subjects
- Marks
- Grade
- Percentage
- Qualifying status
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.