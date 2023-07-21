UP Btech Counselling 2023 Dates Out, Check Complete Schedule Here

UP BTech Counselling 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission counselling has released the counselling schedule for UP Btech counselling 2023 in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for engineering counselling can register themselves by filling out the registration from through the official website— uptac.admissions.nic.in

As per the released schedule, the registration and fee payment will start from July 24 to August 8, 2023, till 3 pm. The round 1 seat allocation results will be announced on August 14, 2023. The payment of seat confirmation and online willingness (Freeze/Float) can be done by August 16, 2023, till 11.59 PM.

UP Btech Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Available Soon)

UP BTech 2023 Round 1 Counselling Dates

Candidates can check the dates of the UP BTech round 1 counselling for the academic session 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Registration, Payment of Fee, Document Upload July 24 to August 8, 2023 (till 3 PM) Document Verification July 25 to August 6, 2023 Respond to Queries R 1 July 25 to August 7, 2023 Document Verification (of responses to Query) July 25 to August 9, 2023 Online Choice Filling and Locking August 10 to 13, 2023 (till 11.59 PM) Seat Allotment August 14, 2023 (till 11.59 PM) Payment of Seat Confirmation and Online Willingness (Freeze/Float) August 14 to 16, 2023 (till 11.59 PM)

Check the complete schedule here

How to register for UP BTech counselling 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to register for the UP BTech counselling 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the UP BTech counselling available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the details required and complete the registration

Step 4: Login using the necessary details in the registration form and submit the fees

Step 5: Upload the documents in the given format and submit to proceed further

Step 6: Download the counselling registration form and print a hardcopy of it for future use

