CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Soon: Check When and Where to Download Class 10, 12 Supplementary Marksheet

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Examination, CBSE Class 10, 12 exams have been concluded today: July 20, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the high school and inter exams must be waiting for the announcement of results. CBSE 10th, 12th supplementary exam result is likely to be declared within 10 days which means, the scorecards will be available to candidates by 1st week of August.

Once released, they will be able to check out their results on the official website: cbseresults.nic.in by entering their date of birth, roll number, and other details (if required). However, students must note that there is no official confirmation regarding the CBSE supplementary result 2023 date. They are advised to keep a vigil on the official website for result-related updates.

When and Where to Check CBSE 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2023?

Students can check out the below table to know the date and official links to access scorecards:

CBSE Compartment Result 2023 date By 1st week of August (expected) List of Official Websites cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

How to Check CBSE Supplementary Result 2023?

Students can follow the below steps to check the mark sheet online:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CBSE 10, 12 supplementary results 2023 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the roll number, and other credentials and submit

Step 4: The CBSE compartment results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the mark sheet

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Details Mentioned on CBSE Supplementary Result 2023?

Check out the mandatory information that will be given on the result mark sheet below:

Board Name

Parent's Name

Candidate’s Name

Hall Ticket Number

Subject name and Marks received (theory and practical)

Overall Marks

Percentage Obtained

Result Status (Pass/Fail)

