UP BTech Counselling 2023 Registration To Start At 5pm Today, Know How to Register Here

UP BTech Counselling 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission counselling will start the registration process for the UP Btech counselling in online mode today: July 24, 2023. According to the information available on the official website, the counselling committee will begin the registration process at 5 pm. Once the registration starts, interested candidates can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, candidates can submit the registration form and make the payment of fees till August 8, 2023, upto 3 pm. The seat allocation results for round 1 will be announced on August 14, 2023. The payment of seat confirmation and online willingness (Freeze/Float) can be done by August 16, 2023, till 11.59 PM.

UP BTech Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Available at 5 pm)

UP BTech Counselling 2023 Round 1 Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the UP BTech round 1 counselling 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Registration, fee payment, and document upload process starts July 24, 2023 (from 5 pm) to August 8, 2023 (till 3 PM) Verification of documents July 25 to August 6, 2023 Respond to queries R 1 July 25 to August 7, 2023 Document verification (of responses to query) July 25 to August 9, 2023 Online choice filling and locking August 10 to 13, 2023 (till 11.59 PM) Seat allotment August 14, 2023 (till 11.59 PM) Payment of seat confirmation and online willingness (Freeze/Float) August 14 to 16, 2023 (till 11.59 PM)

UP BTech counselling 2023 for first-year candidates date and time

The counselling committee will start the registration for UP BTech 2023 counselling for first-year candidates at 5 pm today: July 24, 2023. Check the image of the official website below:







How to fill out the registration form for UP BTech counselling 2023?

Candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to know how to fill out the registration form for the UP BTech counselling 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the UP BTech counselling available

Step 3: Fill out all the details as asked and complete the registration

Step 4: Login using the newly generated details in the registration form and make the payment of the fees

Step 5: Upload the valid documents in the specified format and then submit

Step 6: Download the counselling registration form and take a printout of it for future reference

