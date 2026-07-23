Which Delhi Metro Stations Are Closed Today Due to CJP Protest? Check Complete List

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Delhi Metro closes 17 metro stations today, until further notice, amidst ongoing CJP student protests in Jantar Mantar. Stations closed for security reasons; interchange facility will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat

Delhi Metro Closed Today: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announces closure of 17 metro stations for today, July 23, 2026. According to the official notification issued on 'X' formerly known as Twitter, these metro stations will be closed from 7:30 AM onwards until further notice. Metro authorities have, however, added that the interchange facility will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. Service Update



Below mentioned Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM tomorrow (24th July, 2026) till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.



1. Lok Kalyan Marg

2. Rajiv Chowk

3.… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 23, 2026 Latest Update: New Delhi Metro Closed As per the latest updates issued by the Delhi Metro Rail, the New Delhi Metro station is now closed till further instructions. No interchange facility will be available at this station.

Service Update



New Delhi metro station has been closed till further instructions. No interchange facility shall be available at this station.



Any inconvenience is deeply regretted. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 24, 2026 Which Metro Stations are Closed Today (July 24) According to the official tweet, the following stations will remain closed from 7:30 AM onwards 1. Lok Kalyan Marg 2. Rajiv Chowk 3. Patel Chowk 4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg 5. Barakhambha Road 6. Supreme Court 7. Seva Teerth 8. Janpath 9. Mandi House 10. Central Secretariat 11. ITO 12. Delhi Gate 13. Indraprastha 14. Khan Market 15. Jor Bagh 16. Shivaji Stadium 17. Jhandewalan CJI Responds to Closure of Metros As per reports, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant stated that he will step in if the closure of Delhi Metro stations, including the Supreme Court station, continued to disrupt court access. Hearing the Supreme Court Bar Association plea, he mentioned that if there is a solution by lunchtime, that's fine, or else if his intervention is required, he will. He has also urged authorities to resolve the issue.

Metro Stations Closed on July 23 As per an update issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, 16 metro stations will be closed today from 7:30 AM onwards until further notice. The closure has been announced amidst the ongoing student protests at Jantar Mantar. As per the DMRC, the stations closed include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium. It must, however, be noted that interchange facility will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. Service Update



Below mentioned Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.



1. Lok Kalyan Marg

2. Rajiv Chowk

3. Patel Chowk

4. Ramakrishna… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 23, 2026

Which Metro Stations are Closed Today? Amidst the ongoing CJP student protests at Jantar Mantar, the following stations of Delhi Metro will remain closed until further notice 1. Lok Kalyan Marg 2. Rajiv Chowk 3. Patel Chowk 4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg 5. Barakhambha Road 6. Supreme Court 7. Seva Teerth 8. Janpath 9. Mandi House 10. Central Secretariat 11. ITO 12. Delhi Gate 13. Indraprastha 14. Khan Market 15. Jor Bagh 16. Shivaji Stadium How Long Will the Stations Remain Closed? There is no definite end time for the closure of these metro stations. As per the notice issued on July 23, the stations are closed until further notice for security reasons. Although the option to interchange from one metro line to another will be available at the designated metro stations, those who use the metro stations to get out and travel to work will have to get down at the next stop. There is no strict timeline as to when the metro stations will function normally. Since the CJP student protests are still ongoing, it is likely that the metro stations will open only after the protests come to a stop.

Why is My Metro Station Closed? If you live anywhere near the mentioned 16 metro stations or you use these metros to commute to work daily, it must be noted that these metro stations are closed due to security reasons. Amidst the ongoing CJP Student protests happening in Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of the education minister, metro officials have closed down these stations. Are Trains Running Normally? Delhi Metro has halted services at only a few of the metro stations. Regular office-goers using these metro stations to commute to work are advised to make other travel arrangements or find new routes to get to the office. Metro trains will function as normal except for stopping at the mentioned metro stations. No one is allowed in or out of the metro, which is why these stations will remain closed, and trains will not stop to drop off or pick up new passengers.

Why Are Protests Happening at Jantar Mantar Thousands of students have gathered at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak. Agitation formed shortly after the announcement of the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 exam, which was held in May 2026. The exam paper was leaked, and the ministry decided to cancel the exam and conduct a re-exam on June 21, 2026. The protests intensified on July 20 and 21 when protesters marched towards the Parliament with their demands. They were met with brut police force and RPF officers charging against the protestors. Metro stations were closed on Wednesday for eight hours due to security reasons amidst the protest, leaving commoners and other passengers stranded. The stations reopened only in the evening.