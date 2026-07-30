World University Rankings 2027: 2,297 Universities To Be Ranked Across 118 Countries; Check 2026 Rankings

More universities than ever before will feature in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027, with 2,297 institutions from 118 countries and territories set to be assessed this year. This marks a four per cent increase from last year’s 2,191 universities. India has retained its position as the second-most represented country in the rankings for the second consecutive year.

The 2027 edition also sees three changes to the list of participating countries. Albania and Malawi will appear in the rankings for the first time, while Ethiopia returns after being absent in the previous edition.

India Continues As Second-Most Represented Country

India has 143 universities in this year’s rankings, maintaining its position behind only the United States (US), which continues to lead with 168 ranked institutions.