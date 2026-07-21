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Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Supplementary Result 2026: Check TN Class 12th Compartment Result Expected Date & Time

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 31, 2026, 11:27 IST

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will soon announce the TN 12th Supplementary Result 2026 on tnresults.nic.in. Check your Tamil Nadu HSE +2 supplementary exam result using the registration number and date of birth, and download the marksheet once the link is activated.

Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Supplementary Result 2026: Check TN Class 12th Compartment Result Expected Date & Time
Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Supplementary Result 2026: Check TN Class 12th Compartment Result Expected Date & Time

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, is expected to announce the TN HSE Plus 2 supplementary results soon. The results will be available on the official portal. Candidates who have appeared for their Class 12 supplementary exams will be able to check their results through the link available on the official website.

TN HSE +2 supplementary exams were conducted from June 29 to July 7, 2026. Last year, the supplementary exams were conducted from June 25 to July 2, 2025, and the results were announced on July 25, 2025. Considering this, it is expected that the results will be announced anytime this week. Students who have appeared in the TN HSE Supplementary exams are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the marksheets. 

TN HSE +2 Supplementary Result 2026 Date and Time

Tamil Nadu HSE Main exams were conducted in March 2026, while the results were declared in May. Check the dates below.

TN HSE Main Exam Date 2026

March 2 to March 26, 2026

TN HSE Main Exam Result 2026

May 8, 2026

TN HSE Supplementary Exam Date 2026

June 29 to July 7, 2026

TN HSE Supplementary Result 2026

Expected Soon

TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Official Website to Check Results

The Tamil Nadu board 12th supplementary result 2026 will be announced online. The link to check the result will be available on the official website and the official result portal. Candidates can check their results on the following links

  • dge.tn.gov.in

  • tnresults.nic.in

Steps to Check the TN HSE Supplementary Result 2026

TN HSE 12th supplementary result 2026 will be announced online. The link to check the result and download the individual marksheets will be available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to check the Plus 2 Supplementary result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu DGE

Step 2: Click on the Results section

Step 3: The plus 2 supplementary result link will be displayed

Step 4: Enter the roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Th Supplementary marksheets will be displayed

Step 6: Download the online marksheets for further reference

Details Mentioned on the TN HSE +2 Supplementary Result 2026

Tamil Nadu 12th supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. The marksheets will include the following details

  • Candidate name

  • Roll number

  • Name of exam

  • Subjects

  • Class

  • Marks scored

  • Total marks

  • Grade

  • Qualifying status

TN HSE +2 Supplementary Result 2026 Key Statistics of Main Exam

TN Class 12 exam result was announced on May 8, 2026. According to the statistics shared, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.20%. A total of 7,91,654 students appeared for the exams, from which 7,53,694 were cleared for higher education. Check the key statistics of the exams below

Total Candidates Appeared 

7,91,654

Total Candidates Passed 

7,53,694

Overall Pass Percentage 

95.20%

Girls' Pass Percentage 

97.00%

Boys' Pass Percentage 

93.19%

Science

96.90%

Commerce

92.67%

Vocational 

85.97%

Arts

85.19%

What After TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026?

After the TN 12th supplementary result 2026 is announced, candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to login with their credentials to check their results. Candidates must login to download the individual marksheets through the link on the result portal. The original marksheets and certificates with the revised marks will be issued by the board via the respective schools. Candidates who fail the supplementary exams will be able to appear for the exams in the next academic session. 


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Jul 21, 2026, 11:26 IST

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