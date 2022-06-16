TN 12th Result 2022: Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will be releasing the TN Board HSE Result 2022 by May. The TN Board class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce stream examinations will be conducted by the officials in March-April 2022. Candidates appearing for the Tamil Nadu Board 12th Examinations will be able to check the stream wise results on the official website - tnresults.nic.in.

To check the Tamil Nadu 12th result 2022 for Arts, Science and Commerce stream, students are required to visit the official website and enter the Class 12 TN Board registration number in the result link given. Candidates can check here the complete details related to the declaration of the TN Board HSC Results 2022.

Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result 2022 Highlights

Details Specifications Board Directorate Government Examinations Exam Class 12 Exam level State Level Mode of exam Offline Session 2022-23 Result websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in Mode of result Online Credentials required Registration Number

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022 Date and Time

TN Class 12 Board examinations are scheduled to be conducted in March-April 2022. Candidates appearing for the TN Board 12th Exams under the Arts, Commerce and Science streams can check the examination results through the link provided on the official website. Students can check below the schedule for the TN Board 12th Exams and Results below.

Event Date TN Class 12 Exams 2022 March-April 2022 TN Class 12 Results 2022 May 2022 TN 12th Result 2022 after re-evaluation June 2022 TN 12th Compartment exams June 2022 TN 12th Compartment exam result July 2022

How To Check Tamil Nadu Board HSC Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Tamil Nadu Board class 12 Results 2022 will be available on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board. Candidates who have appeared for the TN 12th Commerce, Arts and Science stream examinations can check the results by following the steps provided below

Step 1st: Visit the Tamil Nadu Board official website - tnresults.nic.in

Step 2nd: Click on the TN Class 12 Board examination result 2022 link provided

Step 3rd: Enter the TN 12th Registration number in the result link available

Step 4th: Download the TN Board class 12 examination results for further admission procedure.

Where to check TN Board 12th Results 2022

TN Board 12th Arts, Commerce and Science stream results will be available on the official website of Directorate of Government examinations. Candidates checking the result can also visit the list provided below to check the TN HSC Result 2022.

dge.tn.gov.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Step 1st: Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Board

Step 2nd: Click on the TN 12th Result link

Step 3rd: Enter the TN 12th Registration Number and DoB

Step 4th: Download the TN 12th Mark sheet for further reference

How To Check Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2022 Via SMS?

TN Board 12th Result 2022 will also be available for the students via SMS. To get the TN HSC Result 2022 via SMS they can follow the steps provided below.

TNBOARD12 (Registration Number) and send to 09282232585 or +919282232585.

What details will be mentioned in the Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022?

Candidates when checking the Tamil Nadu Board class 12 Exam Results for the Arts, Commerce and Science stream must make sure they cross check all the details mentioned in the result sheet. The Tamil Nadu Board class 12 Arts, Commerce and Science stream Result sheet will include the candidate details along with the qualifying status of the students. Students can check through the list given below for details to check on the TN Class 12 Results 2022.

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the Examination

Stream appeared for

Subject details

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022 - Passing Marks

Candidates appearing for the TN Class 12 examinations 2022 must make sure that they secure the required minimum marks in order to be declared as passed in the higher secondary examinations. Candidates can check the TN 12th passing marks below.

Exam Minimum 12th passing marks Theory Exam 35 marks per subject Subjects with practical Theory – 70 marks Practical – 20 marks Internal – 10 marks 15 marks in theory and 35 marks in total No minimum passing marks are prescribed for practical. But a candidate should be present in the practical exam.

Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2022 - Grading System

When checking the TN Class 12 Exam Results 2022, candidates will be provided with grades along with their qualifying marks indicating their qualifying status. Candidates can check the mark bracket along with the adjacent grades below for reference.

Grade Marks Range Grade Point A1 91-100 10 A2 81-90 9 B1 71-80 8 B2 61-70 7 C1 51-60 6 C2 41-50 5 D 33-40 4 E1 21-32 - E2 20 & Below -

Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result 2022 Statistics

When announcing the TN Board HSC Result 2022 the board officials will also be releasing the result statistics. Candidates will be able to check the overall pass percentage, district wise pass percentage, and the performance of the students in each stream.

To get an idea of the performance of the students in the previous years, candidates can check through the table provided below.

TN Class 12 Results - Previous year analysis

Category Numbers Total appeared 8,18,129 Total passed 8,16,473 boys 3,80,500 Girls 4,35,973 Pass percent 100

TN 12th Results - Previous year statistics

Particular 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Total number of Students Appeared 8,16,473 779931 8,69,423 9,07,620 9,33,690 8,76,136 Boys Appeared 3,80,500 - 3,89,250 4,00,179 4,15,331 3,88,935 Girls Appeared 4,35,973 - 4,53,262 4,60,255 4,77,930 4,44,747 Total number of Students Passed 8,16,473 720209 7,69,225 7,84,081 8,22,838 7,61,725 Boys Passed - 3,44,778 350936 3,70,985 3,41,931 Girls Passed - 4,24,447 433145 4,51,852 4,19,794 Overall Pass Percentage 100 92.3 91.3 91.1 92.1 91.4 Girls Pass Percentage 100 94.8 93.6 94.1 94.5 94.4 Boys Pass Percentage 100 89.41 88.6 87.7 89.3 87.9

What After the Announcement of Tamil Nadu Board HSC Result 2022?

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2022 will be announced by the board officials in a press conference. After the TN Board 12th Results are declared, the board officials will also release the overall statistics of the performance of the students.

Students who have qualified the class 12 exams in the various streams will be eligible for the admissions to the various undergraduate and professional courses. To apply for the admissions candidates can use the online copy of the TN Board class 12 results and submit the original certificates and marksheets once issued by the board officials.

Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Tamil Nadu Board class 12 revaluation and scrutiny will be conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for any totalling mistakes.candidates will be able to apply for the TN Board class 12 scrutiny of answer sheets by applying through the application link available on the official website of the board.

Students when applying for the scrutiny process are also required to submit the application fee based on the number of answer sheets given for scrutiny. Further details on the TN Board class 12 examination scrutiny of answer sheets will be available on this page as and when the notification is available on the official website.

Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

Tamil Nadu Board class 12 Compartmental exams for the Commerce, Arts and Science streams will be conducted as a second chance for students to qualify the examinations. To apply for the TN Board HSE Compartmental exams students are required to visit the official website and enter all the required details in the applications. After the application process for the Scrutiny is completed, the board will be releasing the admit cards and conducting the examinations.

The TN Board class 12 Compartmental exam results will be declared by the board within a month from conducting the examinations.

Tamil Nadu Board HSC Result 2021 - Toppers

Tamil Nadu Board class 12 toppers for the Arts, Commerce and Science streams will be announced by the officials along with the results of the examinations. The TN Board 12th toppers will be announced based on the different streams. Students can check this space for details on the stream wise toppers of Tamil Nadu Board.

About Tamil Nadu Board School Examination Board

Tamil Nadu Board class 12 examinations are conducted by the Directorate of Government Education. The examinations are conducted across the various state board affiliated schools in the state. The evaluation of the TN 12th examinations and stream wise results are conducted by the teachers and released on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board.