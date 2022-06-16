    Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022: Check TN HSC Result Date, How to Check; Get Direct Link Here

    Updated: Jun 16, 2022 14:41 IST
    Tamilnadu Board 12th Result 2022
    Tamil Nadu Board HSC Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022 Date and Time
    How To Check Tamil Nadu Board HSC Result 2022 in Online Mode?
    Where to check TN Board 12th Results 2022
    Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    TN 12th Result 2022: Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will be releasing the TN Board HSE Result 2022 by May. The TN Board class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce stream examinations will be conducted by the officials in March-April 2022. Candidates appearing for the Tamil Nadu Board 12th Examinations will be able to check the stream wise results on the official website - tnresults.nic.in

    To check the Tamil Nadu 12th result 2022 for Arts, Science and Commerce stream, students are required to visit the official website and enter the Class 12 TN Board registration number in the result link given. Candidates can check here the complete details related to the declaration of the TN Board HSC Results 2022. 

    Details 

    Specifications 

    Board 

    Directorate Government Examinations

    Exam

    Class 12

    Exam level

    State Level

    Mode of exam

    Offline

    Session

    2022-23

    Result websites

    tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in

    Mode of result

    Online

    Credentials required

    Registration Number

    TN Class 12 Board examinations are scheduled to be conducted in March-April 2022. Candidates appearing for the TN Board 12th Exams under the Arts, Commerce and Science streams can check the examination results through the link provided on the official website.  Students can check below the schedule for the TN Board 12th Exams and Results below. 

    Event

    Date

    TN Class 12 Exams 2022

    March-April 2022

    TN Class 12 Results 2022

    May 2022

    TN 12th Result 2022 after re-evaluation

    June 2022

    TN 12th Compartment exams

    June 2022

    TN 12th Compartment exam result

    July 2022

    Tamil Nadu Board class 12 Results 2022 will be available on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board. Candidates who have appeared for the TN 12th Commerce, Arts and Science stream examinations can check the results by following the steps provided below

    Step 1st: Visit the Tamil Nadu Board official website - tnresults.nic.in

    Step 2nd: Click on the TN Class 12 Board examination result 2022 link provided

    Step 3rd: Enter the TN 12th Registration number in the result link available

    Step 4th: Download the TN Board class 12 examination results for further admission procedure.

    TN Board 12th Arts, Commerce and Science stream results will be available on the official website of Directorate of Government examinations. Candidates checking the result can also visit the list provided below to check the TN HSC Result 2022. 

    • dge.tn.gov.in
    • dge1.tn.nic.in
    • dge2.tn.nic.in
    • tnresults.nic.in

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Board

    TN Board HSE (12th) Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the TN 12th Result link

    TN Board HS (12th) Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Enter the TN 12th Registration Number and DoB

    TN Board HSE (12th) Result 2022

    Step 4th: Download the TN 12th Mark sheet for further reference

    How To Check Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2022 Via SMS? 

    TN Board 12th Result 2022 will also be available for the students via SMS. To get the TN HSC Result 2022 via SMS they can follow the steps provided below.

    TNBOARD12 (Registration Number) and send to 09282232585 or +919282232585.

    What details will be mentioned in the Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022?  

    Candidates when checking the Tamil Nadu Board class 12 Exam Results for the Arts, Commerce and Science stream must make sure they cross check all the details mentioned in the result sheet. The Tamil Nadu Board class 12 Arts, Commerce and Science stream Result sheet will include the candidate details along with the qualifying status of the students. Students can check through the list given below for details to check on the TN Class 12 Results 2022. 

    • Name and Roll Number of the candidate
    • Name of the Examination
    • Stream appeared for
    • Subject details
    • Marks secured in each subject
    • Total Marks secured
    • Minimum marks required
    • Qualifying status and percentage acquired

    Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022 - Passing Marks

    Candidates appearing for the TN Class 12 examinations 2022 must make sure that they secure the required minimum marks in order to be declared as passed in the higher secondary examinations. Candidates can check the TN 12th passing marks below.

    Exam

    Minimum 12th passing marks

    Theory Exam

    35 marks per subject

    Subjects with practical

    Theory – 70 marks

    Practical – 20 marks

    Internal – 10 marks

    15 marks in theory and 35 marks in total

    No minimum passing marks are prescribed for practical. But a candidate should be present in the practical exam.

    Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2022  - Grading System

    When checking the TN Class 12 Exam Results 2022, candidates will be provided with grades along with their qualifying marks indicating their qualifying status. Candidates can check the mark bracket along with the adjacent grades below for reference.

    Grade

    Marks Range

    Grade Point

    A1

    91-100

    10

    A2

    81-90

    9

    B1

    71-80

    8

    B2

    61-70

    7

    C1

    51-60

    6

    C2

    41-50

    5

    D

    33-40

    4

    E1

    21-32

    -

    E2

    20 & Below

    -

    Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result 2022 Statistics

    When announcing the TN Board HSC Result 2022 the board officials will also be releasing the result statistics. Candidates will be able to check the overall pass percentage, district wise pass percentage, and the performance of the students in each stream. 

    To get an idea of the performance of the students in the previous years, candidates can check through the table provided below.

    TN Class 12 Results - Previous year analysis

    Category

    Numbers

    Total appeared

    8,18,129

    Total passed

    8,16,473

    boys

    3,80,500

    Girls

     4,35,973

    Pass percent 

    100

    TN 12th Results - Previous year statistics

    Particular

    2021

    2020

    2019

    2018

    2017

    2016

    Total number of Students Appeared

    8,16,473

    779931

    8,69,423

    9,07,620

    9,33,690

    8,76,136

    Boys Appeared

    3,80,500

    -

    3,89,250

    4,00,179

    4,15,331

    3,88,935

    Girls Appeared

    4,35,973

    -

    4,53,262

    4,60,255

    4,77,930

    4,44,747

    Total number of Students Passed

    8,16,473

    720209

    7,69,225

    7,84,081

    8,22,838

    7,61,725

    Boys Passed

     

    -

    3,44,778

    350936

    3,70,985

    3,41,931

    Girls Passed

     

    -

    4,24,447

    433145

    4,51,852

    4,19,794

    Overall Pass Percentage

    100

    92.3

    91.3

    91.1

    92.1

    91.4

    Girls Pass Percentage

    100

    94.8

    93.6

    94.1

    94.5

    94.4

    Boys Pass Percentage

    100

    89.41

    88.6

    87.7

    89.3

    87.9

    What After the Announcement of Tamil Nadu Board HSC Result 2022? 

    Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2022 will be announced by the board officials in a press conference. After the TN Board 12th Results are declared, the board officials will also release the overall statistics of the performance of the students.

    Students who have qualified the class 12 exams in the various streams will be eligible for the admissions to the various undergraduate and professional courses. To apply for the admissions candidates can use the online copy of the TN Board class 12 results and submit the original certificates and marksheets once issued by the board officials.

    Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result 

    Tamil Nadu Board class 12 revaluation and scrutiny will be conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for any totalling mistakes.candidates will be able to apply for the TN Board class 12 scrutiny of answer sheets by applying through the application link available on the official website of the board. 

    Students when applying for the scrutiny process are also required to submit the application fee based on the number of answer sheets given for scrutiny. Further details on the TN Board class 12 examination scrutiny of answer sheets will be available on this page as and when the notification is available on the official website.

    Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam 

    Tamil Nadu Board class 12 Compartmental exams for the Commerce, Arts and Science streams will be conducted as a second chance for students to qualify the examinations. To apply for the TN Board HSE Compartmental exams students are required to visit the official website and enter all the required details in the applications. After the application process for the Scrutiny is completed, the board will be releasing the admit cards and conducting the examinations.

    The TN Board class 12 Compartmental exam results will be declared by the board within a month from conducting the examinations. 

    Tamil Nadu Board HSC Result 2021 - Toppers

    Tamil Nadu Board class 12 toppers for the Arts, Commerce and Science streams will be announced by the officials along with the results of the examinations. The TN Board 12th toppers will be announced based on the different streams. Students can check this space for details on the stream wise toppers of Tamil Nadu Board.

    About Tamil Nadu Board School Examination Board 

    Tamil Nadu Board class 12 examinations are conducted by the Directorate of Government Education. The examinations are conducted across the various state board affiliated schools in the state. The evaluation of the TN 12th examinations and stream wise results are conducted by the teachers and released on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board.

    Read more

    FAQ

    Will TN Board release the Class 12 Results separately for the different streams?

    The TN Board HSE Results will be released through a single link for all the three streams.

    Where to check the TN Class 12 Results?

    TN Class 12 Results will be released on the official website tnreasults.nic.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the TN 12th Results.

    When is the Class 12 Compartment Exams 2022 expected to be conducted?

    The TN Board class 12 compartment exams 2022 will be conducted by May-June 2022.

    Who can appear for the TN Class 12 Supplementary exams?

    TN Class 12 supplementary exams will be conducted for those students who wish to appear for the exams a second time or were unable to qualify the exams in their first attempt.

    What Details will be mentioned on the TN Class 12 results?

    The TN Class 12 answer sheets will include the candidate details, exam details and the qualifying status of the candidates.