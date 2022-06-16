The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu will be releasing the TN Class 10 Results on the official website. The TN Board 10th examinations are expected to be conducted by March 2022. Candidates appearing for the TN Class 10 Examinations can check below the complete details of the TN Class 10 Results 2022.

To check the TN 10th Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the SSLC Registration details in the link provided. The TN Class 10 Results 2022 will be available on the official website tnresults.nic.in. Candidates must also note that a direct link to check the TN 10th Results 2022 will also be provided on this page to check the results.

Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2022 Highlights

Details Specifications Board Directorate Government Examinations Exam Class 10 Exam level State Level Mode of exam Offline Session 2021-22 Result websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in Mode of result Online Credentials required Registration Number

Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 Result 2022 Date and Time

Tamil Nadu Board class 10 Results are expected to be announced by May 2022. Students appearing for the TN SSLC Exams 2022 can check the results of the board examination through the link provided on the official website. Candidates can check here the tentative timeline followed for the declaration of the TN Class 10 Results 2022.

Event Date TN Class 10 Exams 2022 March- April 2022 TN Class 10 Results 2022 May 2022 TN Class 12 Exams 2022 March-April 2022 TN Class 12 Results 2022 May 2022

How To Check Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Tamil Nadu Board class 10 Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations. To check the TN Class 10 Board exam results students are required to visit the official website and enter the SSLC Registration number in the link provided.

Students can also follow the steps provided below to check the TN Board SSLC Results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the Tamil Nadu Board official website - tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the TN Class 10 Board examination result 2022 link provided

Step 3: Enter the TN 10th Registration number in the result link available

Step 4: Download the TN Board class 10 examination results for further admission procedure.

Where to check TN Board Class 10 Results 2022

Tamil Nadu Board 10th Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board. Along with the official website, candidates will also be able to check the TN Class 10 Results 2022 through the link provided on this page. Candidates can also check the TN Board 10th Results through the link provided in the list below.

dge.tn.gov.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

tnresults.nic.in

How To Check Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Result 2022 Via SMS?

Tamil Nadu Board 10th Results will be available on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board. Students must also note that they will be able to get their TN Class 10 Results via SMS. To get the TN Board SSLC Results 2022 via SMS they can follow the steps provided below.

TNBOARD10 (Registration Number) and send to 09282232585 or +919282232585..

What details will be mentioned in the Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 Result 2022?

Tamil Nadu Board 10th Results 2022 will contain the details of the examination and the qualifying status of the students. Students when downloading the TN 10th results must make sure that they cross check all the details in the result sheet. The TN Board SSLC results 2022 will contain the below mentioned details.

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the Examination

Stream appeared for

Subject details

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2022 Statistics

Tamil Nadu board officials along with releasing the class 10 exam results will also be announcing the overall performance of the students in the examinations. The statistics will include the total number of students who qualified the exams, the overall passing percentage, number of students who have passed the exams and the district wise performance of the students.

Candidates can check the statistics from the previous year here.

Particulars Details Students registered 9,76,019 Students appeared 9,37,859 Male Students 4,69,289 Female Students 4,68,570 Overall Pass % 95.2% (8,92,521) Boys-Pass % 93.3% (4,37,956) Girls Pass % 97.0% (4,54,565)

TN Class 10 Previous year Analysis

Year Number of students appeared Overall pass percentage Girls' pass percentage Boys' pass percentage 2019 9,37,859 95.2 97 93.3 2018 10,01,140 94.5 96.4 92.5 2017 9,82,097 94.4 96.2 92.5 2016 10,11,919 93.6 95.9 91.3 2015 10,60,866 92.9 95.4 90.5

What After the Announcement of Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Result 2022?

After the Tamil Nadu Board class 10 Results 2022 are declared on the official website, the board will issue the original certificates and marksheets of the class 10 students. Candidates who have qualified the Class 10 TN Board exams 2022 will be able to apply for the Class 11 Admissions to the various schools in the state for the Arts, Commerce and Science streams.

The admissions will be conducted based on the marks secured by the students and the cutoff set by the schools.

The board will also be conducting the Revaluation and Scrutiny and the Compartmental exams for those who wish to apply for the same. Candidates who want to get their TN Board 10th answer sheets re-checked for totaling or calculation mistakes can apply through the applications provided on the official website.

Compartmental exams for TN Class 10 students will be conducted for the students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. Candidates will be able to apply for the same through the applications provided. The results of the compartmental exams will be declared within a month after the exams are conducted.

Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Tamil Nadu Board class 10 Re-checking and Re-evaluation will be conducted for those who apply for the same. In the Revaluation process the answer sheets are taken for scrutiny by the officials in case of any change in marks, the same will be mentioned in the modified marklist.

Students are required to apply for the scrutiny of answer sheets by entering the details in the online application and submitting the application fee as required. Further details regarding the TN Board SSLC Re-checking will be provided in this space as and when the notification is released online.

Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

Tamil Nadu Board 10th Compartment exams will be conducted by the board shortly after the examination results are declared by the board. Candidates who were unable to qualify the TN 10th exams in the first attempt can apply for the compartmental exams.

The results of the TN board 10th compartmental exams will be declared soon after the exams are conducted so that those who have qualified the exams can apply for the admissions to class 11.

Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Result 2021 - Toppers

Tamil Nadu Board class 10 list of toppers will be announced by the board officials along with the results of the board examinations. Candidates appearing for the board exams must note that the list of toppers will be announced district wise by the officials. Students can check this space after the declaration of the results to check the class 10 toppers of Tamil Nadu Board.

About Tamil Nadu Board School Examination Board

Tamil Nadu Board class 10 examinations are conducted by the Directorate of Government Education. The examinations are conducted across the various state board affiliated schools in the state. The evaluation of the TN 10th examinations and results are conducted by the teachers and released on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board.