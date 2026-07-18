Bank of Baroda Apprentice Result 2026 OUT at bankofbaroda.in, Check the Merit List PDF and Other Details

The Bank of Baroda Apprentice results 2026 have been declared by the Bank of Baroda on the official website, i.e., bankofbaroda.bank.in. Those candidates who appeared for the apprentice recruitment process can now check their result status on the official website. The BOB Apprentice Result 2026 has been released in the form of a merit list. Candidates can use the Ctrl+F command to find their registration number or roll number in the merit PDF list. Those candidates who qualify for this exam will be called for the next stage of the selection process, which will be document verification, language proficiency test and medical examination.

BOB Apprentice Recruitment Result 2026 Official Notification

The Bank of Baroda (BOB Apprentice results 2026 were declared through an official notification, which was published on the official website of the Bank. The notification gives details about the document verification stage, language proficiency test and the medical examination, which will be the next stages of the selection process.