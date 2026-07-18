Bank of Baroda Apprentice Result 2026 OUT at bankofbaroda.in, Check the Merit List PDF and Other Details
Bank of Baroda has declared the results for the BOB Apprentice Result 2026 on its official website. Those candidates who appeared for the exam can check the merit list PDF, selection status and other important details.
The Bank of Baroda Apprentice results 2026 have been declared by the Bank of Baroda on the official website, i.e., bankofbaroda.bank.in. Those candidates who appeared for the apprentice recruitment process can now check their result status on the official website. The BOB Apprentice Result 2026 has been released in the form of a merit list. Candidates can use the Ctrl+F command to find their registration number or roll number in the merit PDF list. Those candidates who qualify for this exam will be called for the next stage of the selection process, which will be document verification, language proficiency test and medical examination.
BOB Apprentice Recruitment Result 2026 Official Notification
The Bank of Baroda (BOB Apprentice results 2026 were declared through an official notification, which was published on the official website of the Bank. The notification gives details about the document verification stage, language proficiency test and the medical examination, which will be the next stages of the selection process.
|
BOB Apprentice Recruitment Result 2026 Notice
BOB Apprentice Result 2026 Official Merit List PDF
The BOB Apprenticeship results 2026 were released in a PDF Format on the official website of the Bank, i.e., bankofbaroda.bank.in. The official result PDF will contain the registration or roll numbers, state-wise, of the qualified candidates who appeared for the BOB Apprenticeship Exam 2026. Candidates can access the official result PDF from the official website, or they can also use the PDF given below:-
|
BOB Apprentice Result 2026
Steps to Check the BOB Apprentice Recruitment Result 2026
By following the simple steps given below, those candidates who appeared for the BOB Apprentice Exam can download their results for the exam:-
- Go to the official website of the Bank of Baroda, i.e., bankofbaroda.bank.in.
- Once the homepage opens, click on the careers or current opportunities section.
- Look for the notification related to the Bank of Baroda Apprenticeship Result 2026, and click on it.
- An official notice will open. Read the notice carefully, as the merit list PDF link has been mentioned in the notice itself.
- Click on the provided link, and the merit list will open. Use the Command Ctrl+F, and the candidates should be able to find their registration or roll number.
- Save the PDF for future reference.
What After BOB Apprentice Recruitment Result 2026?
Those candidates who qualify for the BOB Apprentice exam 2026, they should wait for the official information regarding the process for the next stage. BOB will conduct the document verification, which will be followed by the language proficiency test and then the medical exam. The final results will be declared once all the stages have been completed. Until then, candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for the latest information.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.