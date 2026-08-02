Bihar DST Office Attendant Final Result 2026 OUT at bssc.bihar.gov.in; Download Merit List PDF Here

Key Points Bihar DST Office Attendant Final Result 2026 released on August 1, 2026.

The recruitment fills 238 Office Attendant posts under Bihar DST.

Candidates appeared for the Mains examination conducted on May 26, 2026.

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission or BSSC has released the Bihar DST Office Attendant Final Result 2026 on its official website at bssc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Mains examination conducted on May 26 2026 can now check their final result by downloading the merit list PDF. The result contains the Names, Roll Number and category of candidates selected for the Bihar DST post. The recruitment aims to fill 238 posts for the Karyaly Parichari under the Department of Science, Technology and Technical Education, Bihar. Bihar DST Office Attendant Final Result 2026 Highlights The recruitment for the Bihar DST Office Attendant is being done under the Advt. No Exam 02/2022. The preliminary was conducted on May 11, 2026 with its result declared on December 4, 2025. Those shortlisted in the mains examination were invited for the Document Verification on July 14 and 15, 2026. A total of 286 candidates were present against a total of 238 vacancies. Candidates can check important details in the table given below.

Particulars Details Conducting Authority Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) Exam Name Bihar DST Office Attendant Recruitment 2026 Advt No 02/2022 Total Vacancies 238 Post Name Office Attendant Department Department of Science, Technology and Technical Education (DST) Final Result Release Date August 1, 2026 Selection Process Written Examination

Mains Exam

Document Verification Official Website bssc.bihar.gov.in Bihar Office Attendant Final Result 2026 Download Link The Bihar DST Office Attendant Final Result 2026 is available in PDF format on the official website of BSSC. Candidates can download the merit list and search for their roll number and names to check whether they are selected or not. The final result has been prepared based on the performance of candidates in the Preliminary, Mains and Document Verification. Candidates can check the direct link to download the result in the table given below.

Bihar Office Attendant Final Result 2026 Click Here Steps to Download Bihar DST Office Attendant Final Result 2026 Candidates can follow the steps given below to check and download the final result PDF- Step 1: Visit the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in. Step 2: On the homepage you will find the latest notifications sections, Step 3: Click on the link that states “Important Notice regarding the publication of the Final Result for the post of Office Attendant under Advertisement No. 02/2022 published by the Department of Science, Technology and Technical Education “ Step 4: The merit list PDF will open on your screen. Step 5: Click on the search function (Ctrl + F) to find your roll number or name in the list. Step 6: Download the PDF and save it for future reference.