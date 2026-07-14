Bihar Police Havildar Instructor Admit Card 2026 Released at bpssc.bihar.gov.in: Download Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here
Bihar Police Havildar Instructor Admit Card 2026 was released by the BPSSC on its website on 14 July 2026. The candidates who are going to appear for the written examination, which is going to be held on 29 July 2026, can download their admit card using their login details. The direct link to download the admit card has been provided in this article.
Key Points
- BPSSC released Havildar Instructor admit cards on 14 July 2026.
- The Havildar Instructor written exam is scheduled for 29 July 2026.
- Download admit cards from bpssc.bihar.gov.in using registration ID/mobile number.
Bihar Police Havildar Instructor Admit Card 2026: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) is going to conduct the Bihar Police Havildar Instructor written examination on 29 July 2026. The commission has released the admit card for the upcoming exam on its official website, bpssc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who are going to appear for the examination can download their hall ticket pdf either through registration id or registered mobile number. The Commission is going to fill a total of 122 vacant posts of Havildar Instructor in the Bihar Home Guard Service Cadre. The examination will be conducted on 29 July in offline mode in a single shift.
BPSSC Havildar Instructor Admit Card 2026 Highlights
BPSSC is the conducting body for the Bihar Police Havildar Instructor written examination which is scheduled to be held on 29 July. The admit card was released by the commission on 14 July 2026. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC)
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Exam Name
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Bihar Police Havildar Instructor Recruitment 2026
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Advertisement No.
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05/2026
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No. of Posts
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122
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Admit Card Release Date
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14 July 2026
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Exam Date
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29 July 2026
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Exam Shift Timings
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11:00 am to 01:00 pm
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Reporting Time
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09:30 am
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Exam Mode
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Offline
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Official Website
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bpssc.bihar.gov.in
BPSSC Havildar Instructor Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The BPSSC has activated the link to download the BPSSC Havildar Instructor admit card 2026 on its website. The candidates can download their admit card pdf through the direct link given below:
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BPSSC Havildar Instructor Admit Card 2026
Steps to Download BPSSC Havildar Instructor Admit Card 2026
To download the BPSSC Havildar Instructor admit card, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Go to the official website of BPSSC, bpssc.bihar.gov.in.
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On the homepage, click on the Home Guard tab.
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Click on the “Download E-Admit Card of Written Examination to be held on dt.29.07.2026 for the Post of Havildar Instructor (General) in Bihar Home Guard under Home Dept. (Special), Govt. of Bihar” link.
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Click on “Download 05/2026 Written Exam Admit Card”.
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Enter your registered ID/ registration number and date of birth. Now, click on Submit.
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Your admit card will appear on the screen.
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Download it and take a printout of it.
Bihar Police Havildar Instructor Admit Card 2026 Login Details
To download the admit card, the candidates are required to enter the following details:
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Registered ID/ Registered Mobile Number
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Date of Birth
Details Mentioned on BPSSC Havildar Instructor Admit Card 2026
The following details will be mentioned on the BPSSC Havildar Instructor admit card 2026.
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Candidate’s Name
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Roll Number
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Registration Number/ Application Number
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Exam Timings
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Exam Centre Name
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Exam Centre Address
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.