Bihar Police Havildar Instructor Admit Card 2026 Released at bpssc.bihar.gov.in: Download Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here

Bihar Police Havildar Instructor Admit Card 2026: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) is going to conduct the Bihar Police Havildar Instructor written examination on 29 July 2026. The commission has released the admit card for the upcoming exam on its official website, bpssc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who are going to appear for the examination can download their hall ticket pdf either through registration id or registered mobile number. The Commission is going to fill a total of 122 vacant posts of Havildar Instructor in the Bihar Home Guard Service Cadre. The examination will be conducted on 29 July in offline mode in a single shift.

BPSSC Havildar Instructor Admit Card 2026 Highlights

BPSSC is the conducting body for the Bihar Police Havildar Instructor written examination which is scheduled to be held on 29 July. The admit card was released by the commission on 14 July 2026. Check the highlights in the table below: